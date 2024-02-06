John P. Edinger was born to Christopher and Catharine (Welker) Edinger in 1808 in present-day Bollinger County, Missouri. Both parents were born in Pennsylvania, and their families immigrated to North Carolina after the Revolution. After their marriage, they came to the Cape Girardeau District in 1802, and settled with other German-Americans on a Spanish land grant on Little Whitewater Creek.

John married Mary Burns of Perry County and purchased half of his father's land grant and other government land. He prospered and became a justice of the peace in German (now Scopus) Township by 1840.

Edinger served two, two-year terms as sheriff, 1848 to 1852. He apparently encountered problems during his second term. In those days, the sheriff also served as tax collector. As such, he had to turn over collected money to the state, and for 1850 and 1851 he posted a bond to insure he would do so. Usually a number of wealthy men would assist with posting the bond, and Edinger provided land and personal property as collateral. Nonetheless, he defaulted on the bond. The bondsmen sued in Circuit Court in November 1854, but by that time Edinger had left for California. He also had other unpaid debts for which he mortgaged other property.

Family stories suggest he had a distaste for slave sales breaking up families. He had to conduct such sales to settle estates and court orders. However, deed records show he participated in similar sales of his own slaves.