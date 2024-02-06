Jesus and conventional wisdom

"They say that these are not the best of times, but they're the only times I've ever known." --"Summer, Highland Falls," Billy Joel, 1975

Joel wrote the words forming this column's epigram during a pleasant visit the pop singer and composer made to Highland Falls, New York.

In 1975, I was beginning my senior year in high school.

It was the era of leisure suits and bell-bottom trousers.

Some readers with perfect powers of recollection may recoil in horror from the ghastly look of the long-ago attire.

The sartorial sense of the time was matched by a cratering economy.

More on that in a moment.

In 1975, the country was gearing up for the nation's 1976 bicentennial just as now, Missouri is preparing for its own 200th birthday this year.

Many patriotic songs filled the airwaves back then and we sure seemed to need such music -- especially at the time.

Joel penned the lyrics as the country was barely a year removed from President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Nixon's successor Gerald Ford, coping with a massive slowdown in the public and private sectors, had gamely launched an acronym attached to a slogan in an effort to rally the nation: WIN: Whip Inflation Now.

High unemployment, a stagnant economy and runaway inflation caused Ford's administration to generate "WIN" buttons, placards, clothing, stickers and assorted other visual paraphernalia.

Enthusiasm for the WIN campaign waned as 1975 began as Ford's program failed to generate results.

What I recall from the presidential rhetoric during this period are two things:

On my 17th birthday, Oct. 29, 1975, Ford announced that the federal government had denied a federal bailout to nearly bankrupt New York City, prompting the New York Post tabloid to print the following banner on its front page: "Ford to City: Drop Dead."

Ford also declared inflation to be "public enemy No. 1."

Let's dwell on the second point for the duration of this weekend missive.

The notion of "enemies" is a malleable idea, isn't it?

Eighty years ago, in 1941, the enemy was the Axis Powers: Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan and Fascist Italy.

More than forty-five years ago, the enemy was inflation.