Jean Dale: Cape Girardeau baseball sensation (with an asterisk)

From match-fixing to sign-stealing, professional baseball has had its share of scandals.

Recent events reminded me of the story of Emmett Eugene Dale, a former major-league pitcher who became embroiled in a bribery scandal, but then found redemption in Cape Girardeau playing for the Capahas in the early 1920s.

Dale, who interchangeably went by Jean or Gene, earned a place on the St. Louis Cardinals roster in 1911 as a starting pitcher, but didn't record any wins.

He landed with the Cincinnati Reds in 1915. Thanks to a wicked curveball, the right-hander put together his best season with 18 wins and 2.46 ERA. His performance collapsed the following season and he was relegated to the minor leagues.

In 1919, he played for the Salt Lake City Bees, and this is where he got into trouble. Babe Borton, an opposing player, admitted that he had bribed Dale and other Salt Lake players to lose during a critical late-season series.

A grand jury investigation found that Dale had cashed a $500 check from Borton. Dale denied that this was a bribe, stating that the check was the repayment of a loan.

The participants in the scandal avoided criminal charges, but minor-league officials were unconvinced by Dale's explanation. On Jan. 12, 1921, he was banned for life from organized baseball.