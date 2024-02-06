James Reid and the Jackson seminary

James R. Reid was born in Auburn, Missouri, Feb. 18, 1838, the fourth child of seven. He grew up in Lincoln County, Missouri, receiving his education at Prairieville Academy, founded by his father, James Reid Sr.
After graduation in 1856, he began his teaching career in Pike County, Missouri, then taught a short time in Nebraska before returning to Missouri to open a high school with M.S. Goodman at Clarksville, where he taught mathematics.
Reid joined the Baptist church in 1867 and was ordained in 1868. Shortly after, he was called to the First Baptist Church in Jackson, serving as pastor from 1868 to 1876. He taught mathematics in the newly organized schools created by the Jackson Board of Education, formed in 1867, while continuing his duties at First Baptist.
Reid served as superintendent at one of the schools from 1869 to 1871. In 1871, he became the principal of the newly formed Fairview Female Seminary. In 1876 Reid left Jackson for an assignment to pastor several churches in Pike County. From 1880 to 1888 he served at Vandalia, Missouri, and was then called to the Second Baptist Church at St. Charles, Missouri.
In January 1869 Reid married the widow of John P. Rodney, Betty A. English. She was born in Jackson Aug. 20, 1838. They had one son, James A. Reid, born in 1870, who became a doctor and opened an office in Fruitland.
The Rev. James R. Reid died in 1905. Betty followed in 1912 and their son, James A., in 1930. They are buried in the Reid Cemetery, Lincoln County.
Reid contributed greatly to the growth of the Baptist church in this area and the state. His love of teaching mathematics led him to found the Fairview Female Seminary, located a short distance west of Jackson. With backing from the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, he purchased 110 acres and opened the seminary around 1870. The name seminary became popular in the mid-19th century for educating young women, and the schools were usually backed by various religious organizations.
A letter by H.H.M. Williams to the education board of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association was reprinted in the Cash Book Journal, Dec. 6, 1995, titled "125 years ago": "Report of Examining Board, Fairview Seminary, Jackson." It appears to be written during the first year of the school and mentions Reid as principal and teacher in 1871. Williams' letter describes a picturesque setting of the school and mentions a total enrollment of 14 students comprised of 8- and 10-year-old girls. Reid was the only full-time teacher and a Mrs. Bailey was the part-time music teacher. According to Williams' letter, both men believed the school would see continued growth.
The Fairview Seminary seems to disappear after Reid left the area in 1876. As states and municipalities organized public school systems in the late 19th century, many schools which had been created to fill the void of education with private support succumbed to organized public education. This appears to be what happened to the Fairview Female Seminary in Jackson.
