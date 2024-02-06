James Reid and the Jackson seminary

James R. Reid was born in Auburn, Missouri, Feb. 18, 1838, the fourth child of seven. He grew up in Lincoln County, Missouri, receiving his education at Prairieville Academy, founded by his father, James Reid Sr.

After graduation in 1856, he began his teaching career in Pike County, Missouri, then taught a short time in Nebraska before returning to Missouri to open a high school with M.S. Goodman at Clarksville, where he taught mathematics.

Reid joined the Baptist church in 1867 and was ordained in 1868. Shortly after, he was called to the First Baptist Church in Jackson, serving as pastor from 1868 to 1876. He taught mathematics in the newly organized schools created by the Jackson Board of Education, formed in 1867, while continuing his duties at First Baptist.

Reid served as superintendent at one of the schools from 1869 to 1871. In 1871, he became the principal of the newly formed Fairview Female Seminary. In 1876 Reid left Jackson for an assignment to pastor several churches in Pike County. From 1880 to 1888 he served at Vandalia, Missouri, and was then called to the Second Baptist Church at St. Charles, Missouri.