All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 12, 2023

It's not a worm

If you don't know what kind of snake it is, don't touch it. Leave it alone. While turning over leaf litter on the forest floor on July 30, I saw this little snake crawling quickly away. I knew immediately what kind of snake it was. The western worm snake is a very small snake that looks a lot like an earthworm and also eats earthworms. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

If you don't know what kind of snake it is, don't touch it. Leave it alone.

While turning over leaf litter on the forest floor on July 30, I saw this little snake crawling quickly away. I knew immediately what kind of snake it was.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The western worm snake is a very small snake that looks a lot like an earthworm and also eats earthworms. It is native to eastern Oklahoma, eastern Nebraska, most of the western half of Arkansas and most of Missouri. When I checked the distribution of this snake, I found that it has never been recorded found in Scott County where I found it.

The red belly accompanied by a dark gray back and small size are the main identification factors of this snake. It also has a special scale design. Venomous baby rattlesnakes and copperheads that can be found in the same environment have a camouflage design that easily sets them apart from the western worm snake. Be careful not to pick up a small snake unless you are 100% sure it is non-venomous!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy