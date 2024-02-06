It's August: Don't forget to wiggle your toes and have eyes checked

VBS memories

The mentioning of Vacation Bible School brought back some memories for some readers. When Jennifer McFerron Nolen dropped by the house with homemade chocolate-chip cookies in hand (yummy!), we recalled our days of Vacation Bible School. In the 1950s, one reader said that she is pretty certain VBS at the First Baptist Church started at 8 a.m. and lasted two weeks because on the first Friday everything had to be put up for Sunday school. Another remembers the many handicrafts, such as making pot holders and wooden hamburger presses, painting ceramics and for the little ones, turning round oat boxes into drums. No one recalls what the guys did, but those attending ranged from very young to teenagers. It is always fun to look at the pictures and see how many attendees you recognize from those early years. It seems like it was a half a day, and many remember marching into the church auditorium with the youngest going first. Everyone had nice memories, but the one standout favorite of all were the vanilla ice cream-filled Dixie cups with the wooden spoons.

Sister to the rescue

After putting out a plea for honey with honeycomb I received a pint of it in the mail! My sister Ruth in San Marcos, Texas, had received her order from Sam Crowe, so she shared and surprised me with a jar of honey with comb! Thank you Ruth!

Paint for a Cause

Before you know it September will be here, and that means the SEMO District Fair Sept. 9 to 16. Jon Rust had a terrific overview recently of Aaron Horrell's "Paint for a Cause" that will be ongoing during the fair. Most of us are familiar with the various "Paint for a Cause" at the Painted Wren Art Gallery, and Aaron and gallery partner Barb Bailey invite fair visitors to drop by the arena and paint for $1. The cause? The Veterans Home in Cape. Aaron assures me that there is no way anyone can mess up the large picture since they will be there to help you choose your spot and direct your paintbrush. If you do not want to paint or do not plan to attend the fair but would like to donate, call Aaron at (573) 579-1000.

