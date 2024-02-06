Is this what Frosty the Snowman is named for?

I followed an old fence a short distance when suddenly there it was, mere inches off the ground, where an oak leaf had wrapped on the bottom fence wire. Small shards of ice had formed closely together on both the leaf and the wire. Some of the shards were about 1/2 inch long. I laid on the ground and carefully took this photo. The slightest movement of either the leaf or the wire would have shaken away the frost.

Frost forms on objects close to the ground when those objects have moisture on them and the temperature of the air falls below 32 degrees. When the moisture freezes, it turns to little shards of ice that slowly push outward from the object. I think Frosty the Snowman was named after this kind of frost.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!