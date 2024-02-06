Is this a beaver?

The muskrat spends most of its life in water and is native to North America. It makes its living eating vegetation along streams, lakes or pond banks where it tunnels into the dirt to make a den. Usually the den has at least two entrances -- one below water and one above.

Female muskrats can rear a couple litters of young per year. A litter is usually four to six offspring. Muskrats can cause problems for farmers whose fields come close to stream banks by eating crops and by digging tunnels that can undermine the path a farm implement might take.