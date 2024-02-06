Influence from generations unknown

Recently I received a copy of my distant grandfather's immigration papers. He arrived in the United States from Prussia in 1854. I have relished having a copy of this piece of my family's history. Of the many things this copy of immigration papers means, it also is a stark reminder of how my life will impact a generation I will never know. Just as my distant grandfather shaped me.

The Bible tells us in Deuteronomy 6 the promises of God are for generations. God's promises delivered were to be embraced by "you, your son, and your son's son" (Deuteronomy 6:2). The promises of God are not just immediate but are legacies. God's promises in your life are to reach a generation you will never see.

We need to realize the impact parents have. If God has entrusted you with children -- for they are a blessing from the Lord (Psalms 127:3) -- then He has gifted you with influence. You will shape the thinking, the heart, and the lives of the children entrusted to you. The question is, how?

An absent father leaves a devastating wake in the lives of their children and the generations that follow. An engaged parent is not guaranteed a child will be emotionally and mentally healthy. But the child with the involved set of parents is light years more prepared for the rigors of life than a child trying to figure things out on their own. The promises of God are to be poured into children and grandchildren in a way that helps them to thrive.