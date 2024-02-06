In praise of kindness, wherever you find it

Sometimes it has fallen to me during a previous 25-year incarnation as a local church pastor to assign adjectives to the dead at their funerals.

Families are vital in coming up with descriptive words at the time of transition, especially in those cases when the officiant is unfamiliar with the deceased.

There is a particular characterization this columnist loves to hear even as ordained ministry is now distant in the rear-view mirror.

"She was kind."

"His kindness was always evident."

A Jesuit wedding benediction has this language:

"May your blessing be upon (the bride/the groom), so that (he/she) may be good and faithful in love, caring for the home and for one another, generous and kind."

The New Testament elevates being kind as one of what St. Paul called one of the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit. (Galatians 5:22-23)

Kindness is a word, at least in my experience, more associated with women -- which makes little sense to me.

Men are frequently called decisive, determined, strong-willed.

Women are often, admittedly not exclusively, referred to as caring, gentle and yes, kind.