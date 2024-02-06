Idea that 2020 election was stolen is toxic for Republicans

The best indication that Larry Elder was going down hard in the California recall wasn’t the polling, although that all swung the wrong way in the final weeks, but his suggestion late in the campaign Democrats were going to steal the election.

Preemptive excuse-making isn’t a sign of great confidence — the winning side never complains of cheating.

Sure enough, incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to a victory made a little easier, as it happens, by Elder’s insistence Republicans were robbed in 2020 and about to be robbed again.

To his credit, Elder graciously conceded Tuesday night, but his talk of stolen elections was arguably his biggest misstep of the campaign.

His landslide defeat is the latest evidence the idea the 2020 presidential election was stolen is toxic for Republicans.

It’s not as though Elder, a talk radio host with no political experience who was running in a deep blue state and got massively outspent, was going to have an easy time regardless. But when he got pushed by Donald Trump supporters into endorsing the stolen election narrative, he ran directly into a Newsom political buzz saw linking him with Trump and the Jan. 6 riot.

In the Georgia special Senate elections earlier this year, Trump himself divided the party and suppressed GOP turnout at the margins by trying to make the election about November 2020 as much as possible and accusing Republicans who didn’t go along with his allegations of partisan treason.

There may be other costs to come, perhaps up to and including the 2024 presidential election if Trump is the nominee again.

The odds were always stacked against Elder. Still, there was a chance he could define himself as an outsider worth taking a flier on, so long as he never lost sight of the fact he was running in a strongly anti-Trump state with an enormous Democratic registration advantage.