I'd rather not

Some things haven't changed in the past 71 years I've been on this earth, but some things aren't even recognizable. I like the way the pickups and cars looked back in the '50s and '60s better than today. I liked the way men and women looked. Today, I wonder if it's a he or a she, and quite frankly on some I don't have a clue. Food has changed some but not really. Steak and potatoes and veggies, such as green beans, are pretty much the same. It is hard to improve on perfection. One thing that hasn't changed is some of the tasks that have to be done no matter the year.

There was a post on Facebook about lice biting on chickens and causing small red spots. Lice and chickens seem to go together. I would imagine with certain chemicals one could have a chicken house without lice, but I wouldn't want to eat the eggs or the chickens. So the other day, I was thinking for some reason about cleaning the chicken house, which I hated to do. Let me say it a little stronger: I really hated it. I made every excuse and came up with every reason not to. Most of the time my excuses and such worked, and Mick would get the honors. I salute him for helping me out.

Growing up there were tasks that were more fun than others, and some seemed to be more work than others. There were four auto gates going to Mom and Dad's, and on a regular basis they had to be dug out. An auto gate was a metal frame about 6 feet wide and 10 feet long and was made normally of 2-inch pipe or so. The pipes went the long ways and were about 6 or 8 inches apart. One could drive over the pipes but the cows couldn't walk on the pipes. So one could drive over the auto gate and not have to open a gate at every fence. Dirt would sift in so they had to be dug out. It was work. Not fun.

Sometimes one or two of us would dig them out, but there were times when all three would. Dad and Mick and I did it together. Honestly when we all dug them out, it didn't seem like work.

Up where I grew up, it took about 20 acres for every cow, so on a section of ground, or 640 acres, one could possibly keep about 30 cows. The pastures were big. Some pastures might have four or six or more sections in them. Miles and miles of fence to check every year for broken wires or posts broken off. One literally had to drive along the whole fence and visually check it out. It took lots and lots of time and at times lots of work. But it wasn't bad work like cleaning the chicken house. On a scale where 10 was bad like cleaning a chicken house and digging out an auto gate was a 6, fencing was maybe a 5.