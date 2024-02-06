They each selected one and gave them to me, one at a time. A few minutes later, after his brothers had left the room, my godson, who is six years old, tapped me on the side and said, "That rock was my favorite one, but I wanted to give it to you." Then, he hugged me.

And in that, I realized: This is how our God loves us. He doesn't withhold the best from us to keep for himself; he makes things that are beautiful, that he puts all of his effort into, and that he genuinely loves -- things that matter to him -- and he gives them away to us. So that we are delighted. So that we have the best. So that he can set aside his own desire to have what is good so we can enjoy and know we are loved. "I want to give to you," he says, and he does it out of desire, not obligation. Because in this is love, to lay down one's life for one's friends.

And in this giving of good, good gifts, our God wants us to receive. He considers us worthy to have what he has worked hard on, to have his very best. While we might choose what is less because we aren't sure if we deserve what is best or think someone else is more worthy, our God wants us to live from our identity as a daughter or son of the King, from the deep knowledge that we are provided for, that our requests are considered with utmost importance and that we are delighted in. Our God wants us to see what he sees when he looks at us: someone who is worthy. It delights him to delight us.

I pray we can look at the ways people genuinely love us and be assured our God loves us at least that much and more and more perfectly. And that we can also be the visible sign of our God's love to those we encounter, showing them we want to give this priceless and free gift to them, and that yes, they are worthy.