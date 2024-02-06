Hunting season has arrived

By Rennie Phillips

Fall in Missouri means it's hunting season. Where I grew up in Nebraska hunting and shooting were just normal activities for most everyone. It didn't really matter whether one was a boy or girl, most hunted or used guns to shoot targets. My first gun was a Red Rider BB gun. It didn't have much power, but I could get a bird now and then. Back then the birds didn't have much to worry about. But I did go through a lot of BBs.

When I got a little older my uncle gave me a single-shot, .22-bolt-action rifle. The extractor was broken, so I'd shoot a shell, dig out my pocket knife, pry out the spent shell casing, and then I'd be ready for the next shot. Slow to say the least. My favorite shells were a kind of bird-shot .22. It was like a miniature shot-gun shell. Birds still didn't have much to worry about.

Finally, Dad let me start using his bolt-action .22. I think it was a Stevens tubular magazine .22. Now the birds could worry. It probably was the best .22 I have ever shot, bar none. I shot everything: Bottles, bottle caps, jars, birds, rabbits and cow chips were all in danger when I got to use Dad's rifle.

I also shot a .410 some, but the shells were expensive, so I didn't use it much. When I got older, Dad let me use his 12 gauge. So we'd drive from windmill to windmill checking if there was a pond by it and if there were ducks on the pond. Now and then we'd get a duck. There was also a pond up by Grandpa Piihls, and now and then I'd get a duck on it. I never was much of a duck hunter. I hunted geese a little at my sister's place in Lisco, Nebraska. I had more fun just going to the goose pits than anything.

Dad usually got a deer license, and most years he would get a deer. There weren't many deer on Dad's land, so we'd hunt on Triangle or sometimes up on Farrar's, both huge ranches in excess of 50,000 acres. Most of the time we'd go up to my Uncle Mick's place north of Whitman, Nebraska. It was always fun going to Uncle Mick's. I usually got a deer as well.

I did some deer hunting and enjoyed it growing up. When we lived in Nebraska, coyotes was what I loved to hunt the most. My favorite way to stir them up was by using a hand call that sounded like a jackrabbit. Normally they were really close, so it was super exciting. A good friend of mine, Junior McMullen, helped me a lot with my calling. He would give me suggestions on how to sound more natural. He was quite a guy. He built a gyro-copter in his basement. His wife would pull him through the sandhills while he flew his gyro-copter.