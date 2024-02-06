How to really love yourself

By Ellen Shuck

How important is it to really love yourself? Everyone has heard the commandment, "Love your neighbor as yourself" (Mark 12:31). That alone tells you that it isn't wrong to love yourself.

In fact, Jesus places such value on the self that he tells you to love others the same as yourself. It means you can't give away love to others if you don't first love that person called "you."

Before I reveal the ways you can learn to truly love yourself, I want to tell you about an incident I read in a book about psychological issues.

A young woman was admitted to intensive care at a local hospital. She had attempted suicide.

Finally, she groggily opened her eyes and found her voice.

"Where am I?" she asked. "What am I doing here and why are you here?" she inquired of the doctor, standing by her bed.

"I am here to help you learn to love yourself again," the psychiatrist replied.

The woman struggled to keep back the tears as she said, "I hate myself; I want to die."

With much gentle care and therapy, the woman recovered and found reason to live and be happy.

I'm unsure what her life consisted of, but everyone experiences different scenarios within their view of the world.

Perhaps someone who fails to love himself/herself has been subjected to negative criticism and lack of support from those around.

One word can ruin someone's perception of himself/herself, especially if the person already is victimized by low self-confidence.

Look within yourself and see if you can identify the reason for your depressed mood.

Often, you don't realize it's because you're angry with someone, a major cause of depression.