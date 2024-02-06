How to help your kids get ready for school this year

My children have been asking me questions about the next school year. Questions such as, "What is going to happen?"; "What might happen?"; and "What the worst-case scenario could be?" The everyday stress from the start of a new school year is amplified. Some excitement about what the new year may bring is nearly overshadowed by what might happen next. My children need encouragement. I'm guessing yours do, too. We can each take a couple of simple actions to encourage our children in this coming school year.
First, care for your health. You cannot help your children have a fantastic school year if you are neglecting your health. A health crisis in your life will impact your entire family. Certainly, there are matters of health that you cannot control. Yet, there are also spiritual, mental and physical health matters that you can help foster.
God has made us incredibly complex beings. Every part of our lives impacts the other. For example, your bodily health affects your mental and spiritual life. And vice-versa. You cannot categorize one aspect of your life without it touching the other. To help your children have the best school year they can prioritize your self-care. Take time to assess your own spiritual, physical, and emotional well-being. Do not compare to some false or unrealistic expectation. Begin by asking yourself where you are with God. How do you want to be healthier? Are you OK in heart and mind? Then take the start of the new school year to take one step closer to caring for yourself.
Encourage them with your positive attitude. Your attitude can be the difference-maker to help your children become resilient. If you are excited about what the new school year has in store, they will also be. If you are critical and negative, they will be too. How you speak about the school, its teachers, and principals will shape how your children view and address them.
Your family is going to face challenges this year that will require more strength and adaptability. The attitude you demonstrate with your children will either grow or crush their resilience and coping abilities. Encourage them as they approach the new school year. Listen to their concerns. You may not be able to resolve their worries, but by acknowledging their fears, you can help them forge a pathway to overcoming their concerns.
The new year will bring significant challenges. All of which, by God's grace, can be overcome.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.