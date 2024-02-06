How to help your kids get ready for school this year

My children have been asking me questions about the next school year. Questions such as, "What is going to happen?"; "What might happen?"; and "What the worst-case scenario could be?" The everyday stress from the start of a new school year is amplified. Some excitement about what the new year may bring is nearly overshadowed by what might happen next. My children need encouragement. I'm guessing yours do, too. We can each take a couple of simple actions to encourage our children in this coming school year.

First, care for your health. You cannot help your children have a fantastic school year if you are neglecting your health. A health crisis in your life will impact your entire family. Certainly, there are matters of health that you cannot control. Yet, there are also spiritual, mental and physical health matters that you can help foster.

God has made us incredibly complex beings. Every part of our lives impacts the other. For example, your bodily health affects your mental and spiritual life. And vice-versa. You cannot categorize one aspect of your life without it touching the other. To help your children have the best school year they can prioritize your self-care. Take time to assess your own spiritual, physical, and emotional well-being. Do not compare to some false or unrealistic expectation. Begin by asking yourself where you are with God. How do you want to be healthier? Are you OK in heart and mind? Then take the start of the new school year to take one step closer to caring for yourself.