How likable are you?

By Rennie Phillips

I've been around a lot of people down through the years. Some of them had plenty of money, some had lots of money, and then some I don't think knew how much they were worth. I've also been around poor people.

We probably grew up poor, and at that time I didn't know we were poor. Most everyone we knew was in the same boat, so it didn't seem like we were. I've spent time with those who never made it out of high school and some who never made it out of grade school. One made it to the third grade and quit. Then again, I've also been around some who had academic degrees, some even having Ph.D.s.

Some of these people I really enjoyed being around, while others I couldn't get away from quick enough. The thing is, their wealth, or lack thereof, and their education, or lack thereof, didn't determine whether I liked to be around them. There were and still are some people that I just enjoy being with.

When we lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, there was a black gentleman who farmed some ground along the road to the college. I'd drive by day after day and see him out working in his garden, so one day I stopped. It must have been toward fall, because at the time he was growing and pulling a few turnips. So we'd sit and visit and eat a turnip. I don't even remember if I liked turnips, but I know I ate a turnip. I don't think he was rich, but then I don't know. I don't have a clue how educated he was. He didn't throw around $5 words trying to impress me. He just talked normal.

But the thing was, I liked him. I knew his name back then, but time has taken that from me. But not the memory. I can still see his old pickup with a topper on it sitting along the west side of the road. I just liked the guy.

When we moved to Scott City one of the ladies at the church where I pastored lived close to the church, so I'd walk over and visit with Evelyn. Most of the time she had a snack or something, and she could cook, let me tell you. She was married to Willie. So I'd visit with Evelyn, and little by little I got to know Willie. Willie was poor and sure didn't have a big education, but one thing was for sure, he was a friend of mine. I liked Willie.