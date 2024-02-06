Hot biscuits and free coffee at Vogelsanger Hardware Store

Theodore Ochs as a young man worked for Vogelsanger. In 1901, he helped two other men, John Popp and Vogelsanger, organize Union Lumber Co. Vogelsanger incorporated his hardware store and included lumber supplies. The store ran from Main Street through to Water Street. The Cape Girardeau Democrat announced the summer of 1901 that Vogelsanger would open a new branch store on Good Hope.

In 1878, John married 17-year-old Wilhelmina "Minnie" Schatz. They became parents to six children: Nellie; Pauline "Polly"; Johnnie, who died at 2 years of age; Clara; Helen; and Elbert. For his bustling household John built a 10-room Victorian frame manor at 223 Independence St. Lavish in design, it included a glass conservatory on the east side, built-in closets, attic skylight and stairway stained-glass window.

After daughter Nell Vogelsanger Quaries' husband died, leaving her with three little girls, John built them the small brick house next door.

John was interested in community betterment. As a young man, he was a member of the city council and a 32nd-Degree Mason. He was instrumental in acquiring the first telephone exchange and equipping Cape Girardeau with an adequate water and light system. In December 1911, the city announced a downtown lighting project that included ornamental posts crowned with three lights. A map displayed in the Southeast Missourian showed the placement of the 47 posts. Property owners were assessed 50 cents per frontage foot. The three lights would stay on until midnight, with one staying on all night.

Merchants in Cape Girardeau received freight often from river boats, especially during the holidays. When the cargo was unloaded from the packet boats, the deck hands made up fictitious names for the merchants. The Vogelsanger store was given "Canary Bird". Vogelsanger in German means "bird singer".

This photo shows the rear of the Vogelsanger store and warehouse on Water Street in the 1920s. Submitted

Beloved mother Minnie Vogelsanger died at the family home at 72 years old. She was buried in the New Lorimier Cemetery mausoleum. Unmarried Polly remained in the home to care for her father until his death Dec. 17, 1938.

Still active in the business until his death, John succumbed to pneumonia and heart trouble. Masonic rites were conducted at the mausoleum, with many townspeople attending services.