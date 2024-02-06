All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresNovember 6, 2021

Hiram Fleming's banknote

Here at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, assistant archivist Lyle Johnston often regales me with examples of atrocious spelling and cheap prices in files from the county's probate court, in the 1800s. Most of these are on the inventory and valuation taken for the deceased's estate auction, where "chizzles" and a "fawling leaf table" went for such staggeringly low prices that it's a wonder there were any proceeds to speak of. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A bank note for one dollar from the Bank of Cairo, Kaskasia (Illinois) branch, was found in the estate papers for Hiram Fleming. Fleming died in Cape Girardeau County in 1843.
A bank note for one dollar from the Bank of Cairo, Kaskasia (Illinois) branch, was found in the estate papers for Hiram Fleming. Fleming died in Cape Girardeau County in 1843.Submitted photo

Here at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, assistant archivist Lyle Johnston often regales me with examples of atrocious spelling and cheap prices in files from the county's probate court, in the 1800s. Most of these are on the inventory and valuation taken for the deceased's estate auction, where "chizzles" and a "fawling leaf table" went for such staggeringly low prices that it's a wonder there were any proceeds to speak of. But these loose papers with their bare facts and scrolled handwriting hold a wealth of information.

Let's take the file for Hiram Fleming. Born in 1804, he was one of nine children of Revolutionary War veteran Mitchell Fleming. Hiram married twice, and had a daughter, Martha, with his second wife, Margaret Stephenson. Martha died at age 3, in 1846. He was only 38 when he died in 1843.

His file is typical in some respects: his heirs are listed; a complete inventory of items sold at his estate sale is included, as is a list of buyers; one page is marred by an inkstain. Overall, for papers that are close to 200 years old, they're in remarkably good shape.

A particularly unusual find in this file, though, is a piece of cash currency. A dollar bill from the Bank of Cairo at Kaskaskia, Illinois, is nestled in among these documents. Neither Lyle nor I had come across this before -- cash money was fairly rare in the 1840s in Southeast Missouri. That could, at least partially, account for why prices for items at auction were so low.

This file is typical in another respect: receipts. Dozens of slips of paper, most fewer than three inches long, handwritten, detailing expenses incurred against the estate. Two dollars for repair to the house, $14 for 4,000 shingles, two dollars for crying the sale, to name only a few -- then as now, there's a great deal of arranging after a death.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

George Fleming, probably a relative of Hiram's, and John Hill were the estate's administrators. The Southern Advocate newspaper ran the notice of Hiram's demise on Feb. 1, 1844, and a receipt for $2 is included in the file.

Interestingly, his name is variously spelled in the estate papers as Hiram Fleming, Flemming, and Flemmings -- not unusual for the time period. Many a genealogy researcher has stumbled on inconsistent name spellings. This file also lists a "spoole thraide" for 12 1/2 cents.

Research almost never ends at the first source.

Hiram isn't listed in Cape Girardeau County's marriage records, but that's not unusual for the time period -- records from the early 1800s were not mandated by the state government, so might not have been created or kept. It's also possible he was married elsewhere.

At any rate, Hiram was buried in the Fleming family cemetery near New Wells, and the inscription on his tombstone reads: "His dying words was [cq] the Lord is my shepherd."

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy