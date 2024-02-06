Help with anxiety

Many people are living with fear and anxiety because COVID-19 restrictions. Russell Falcon, NBC Austin, Texas, quoted the CDC report that shows 40.9% of adults say they've had at least one mental health effect, including symptoms of anxiety or depression (30.9%), symptoms of trauma or stressor-related disorder (26.3%) and starting or increasing substance use to cope (13.3%).
Where can we go to find peace during these uncertain times? Many people like to go to church to find comfort during a crisis. Unfortunately, that right has been stripped from many Americans. If we take these mental health statistics seriously, we must look for answers. As a Christian, I turn to the Bible for wise counsel. Consider the fourth chapter of Philippians as a starting point.
In the first verse, the Apostle Paul tells us to, "Stand firm in the Lord." We should not abandon biblical truth because some people ridicule us -- you can always find a critic. Standing firm means we can brace ourselves for impact and not lose ground. We are not to retreat during a battle. However, we cannot stand firm in the faith if we do not know what we believe.
Our beliefs affect our emotions. Paul asks two women, Euodia and Syntyche, to put differences aside and agree in the Lord, in verse two. As people of faith, we can unite around guiding principles that are more important than our disagreements. There are Christians all around the world who are as diverse as any group. Our common bond is faith in Jesus.
There was a recent article written by a partisan who entitled his piece, "Today I Gave My Dad a Choice: Trump or His Grandkids and His Son." I can only conclude from the article that the author believes politics are more important than family. I wonder if there is nothing else holding that family together -- like love? Paul tells Christians to push past our differences and unite around our love for Jesus and each other.
He continues: "Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, rejoice. Let your reasonableness be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things." Philippians 4:4-8.
The emphasis on rejoicing in the Lord indicates that we have a choice to rejoice or not. If we maintain an attitude of thanksgiving, we will be reasonable people. People who are hurting often hurt other people. They will not listen to reason as their hearts are full of rage. If we have peace with God, we can be at peace with other people.
The Apostle teaches us how to cope with financial struggles. He says, "I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me" Philippians 4:12-13. He understands how to be content with whatever economic situations he faces.
Many athletes quote the last sentence as a promise that they can make it in professional sports. I doubt many people use Philippians 4:13 to become less materialistic. If we have the mindset Paul is describing, losing our job will not cause us to give up on life. Nor will success cause us to become boastful.
The fourth chapter of Philippians gives us hope that transcends our circumstances. We read, "And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus" Philippians 4:19. That is good news, and we all can use some good news right now. Whatever you are facing today, you can trust in God. If you need counseling, please reach out for help.
