Help with anxiety

Many people are living with fear and anxiety because COVID-19 restrictions. Russell Falcon, NBC Austin, Texas, quoted the CDC report that shows 40.9% of adults say they've had at least one mental health effect, including symptoms of anxiety or depression (30.9%), symptoms of trauma or stressor-related disorder (26.3%) and starting or increasing substance use to cope (13.3%).

Where can we go to find peace during these uncertain times? Many people like to go to church to find comfort during a crisis. Unfortunately, that right has been stripped from many Americans. If we take these mental health statistics seriously, we must look for answers. As a Christian, I turn to the Bible for wise counsel. Consider the fourth chapter of Philippians as a starting point.

In the first verse, the Apostle Paul tells us to, "Stand firm in the Lord." We should not abandon biblical truth because some people ridicule us -- you can always find a critic. Standing firm means we can brace ourselves for impact and not lose ground. We are not to retreat during a battle. However, we cannot stand firm in the faith if we do not know what we believe.

Our beliefs affect our emotions. Paul asks two women, Euodia and Syntyche, to put differences aside and agree in the Lord, in verse two. As people of faith, we can unite around guiding principles that are more important than our disagreements. There are Christians all around the world who are as diverse as any group. Our common bond is faith in Jesus.

There was a recent article written by a partisan who entitled his piece, "Today I Gave My Dad a Choice: Trump or His Grandkids and His Son." I can only conclude from the article that the author believes politics are more important than family. I wonder if there is nothing else holding that family together -- like love? Paul tells Christians to push past our differences and unite around our love for Jesus and each other.