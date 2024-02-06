Happy Reformation Day

For most people, Oct. 31 is Halloween. It is not a favorite holiday for many Christians due to its evil and dark themes. Many churches, such as mine, have offered safe alternatives to door-to-door trick or treating -- usually calling them "Fall Festivals." We intentionally hold our Fall Festival on Oct. 31 and welcome all our friends and neighbors to stop by and see us as they do whatever it is they do (door-to-door or festivals). Many of us even wear costumes and have fun with the event. While we do not approve of demonic or occult costumes, we welcome members of our community to come as they are -- so don't be surprised to see frightening costumes on our church parking lot.
Some of us prefer to think of Oct. 31 as "Reformation Day." In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his controversial 95 Theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany. In 2017, many people celebrated the 500th anniversary of the event that sparked the Protestant Reformation. If you want to know more about Martin Luther, I recommend, "Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World," by Eric Metaxas. In this column, I am also using "Renaissance Reformation," by William R. Estep, as a resource.
What I appreciate most about Martin Luther is that he was honest in his approach to sin, guilt and study of Scripture. Originally a law student, he left for the monastery. Luther struggled with guilt over his sin. He tried every remedy including climbing "Pilate's Staircase" at St. John's in the Lateran. People would go up the staircase on their knees while reciting the Lord's Prayer at every step. Although he had earned a doctorate in theology, he could not find an answer for the conviction that troubled his soul.
Luther came to a personal faith in Jesus through an evangelical breakthrough he called the "tower experience." He realized that Jesus did not die for sins in general, but for sinners. That, although God is against sin, he is loving and patient toward repentant sinners. Luther came to better understand the Apostle Paul and benefited from studying Augustine. He formed his convictions focusing on the text of the Bible over the teachings of the Church.
A driving force behind Luther's 95 Theses was the practice of selling indulgences. There was the idea that when a person dies, he or she has sin that they have to atone for in purgatory. Once they have spent enough time, they are then free to enter heaven. The Roman Church let people buy their way out of purgatory. There was a saying, "As soon as a coin in the coffer rings, the soul from purgatory springs." Luther questioned why the Pope did not release all the souls from purgatory free of charge, instead of prospering from the sale of indulgences.
Martin Luther was seeking reform, not attempting to start a new religion. History shows us that power and politics were in play. Luther put himself in danger by standing up to religious and secular authorities. It would have been easier for Luther to have remained silent.
In a famous speech, Luther said, "I am mastered by the passages of Scripture which I have quoted, and my conscious is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and will not recant, for it is neither safe nor honest to violate one's conscience. I can do no other. Here I take my stand, God being my helper. Amen."
Martin Luther was not perfect. Later in his life, he said and did things with which I do not agree. While he may be canceled by modern standards of social justice, no one can deny his impact on Christianity.
There is much in the news about parents, citizens and employees standing up for their convictions. In America, we have the right to protest and to ask questions. What we need to remember is that God is the final judge. Do you know the God of Scripture? Have you been forgiven by the grace of God? Are you willing to defend your beliefs? May God give us wisdom and courage to stand.
