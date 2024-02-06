Happy Reformation Day

For most people, Oct. 31 is Halloween. It is not a favorite holiday for many Christians due to its evil and dark themes. Many churches, such as mine, have offered safe alternatives to door-to-door trick or treating -- usually calling them "Fall Festivals." We intentionally hold our Fall Festival on Oct. 31 and welcome all our friends and neighbors to stop by and see us as they do whatever it is they do (door-to-door or festivals). Many of us even wear costumes and have fun with the event. While we do not approve of demonic or occult costumes, we welcome members of our community to come as they are -- so don't be surprised to see frightening costumes on our church parking lot.

Some of us prefer to think of Oct. 31 as "Reformation Day." In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his controversial 95 Theses to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany. In 2017, many people celebrated the 500th anniversary of the event that sparked the Protestant Reformation. If you want to know more about Martin Luther, I recommend, "Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World," by Eric Metaxas. In this column, I am also using "Renaissance Reformation," by William R. Estep, as a resource.

What I appreciate most about Martin Luther is that he was honest in his approach to sin, guilt and study of Scripture. Originally a law student, he left for the monastery. Luther struggled with guilt over his sin. He tried every remedy including climbing "Pilate's Staircase" at St. John's in the Lateran. People would go up the staircase on their knees while reciting the Lord's Prayer at every step. Although he had earned a doctorate in theology, he could not find an answer for the conviction that troubled his soul.

Luther came to a personal faith in Jesus through an evangelical breakthrough he called the "tower experience." He realized that Jesus did not die for sins in general, but for sinners. That, although God is against sin, he is loving and patient toward repentant sinners. Luther came to better understand the Apostle Paul and benefited from studying Augustine. He formed his convictions focusing on the text of the Bible over the teachings of the Church.