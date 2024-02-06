Goodness still prevails

How often have you needed help and no one came to your aid? We can all probably remember a few times, at least, when we've felt abandoned, alone and like nobody cared. You then start to think of all the other times no one gave you a hand. This scenario does happen occasionally, but often there's an explanation for it. Sometimes others are so busy they fail to notice your plight. Perhaps you have needed to ask for help. People often neglect to help someone because they have no knowledge of their situation. Someone to talk to may be all that is needed. Soothing someone's emotions and feelings can be a life-saver and a blessing.
An incident occurred recently that directed me to meditate about the topic of people caring and helping others as much as they used to. My husband and I were loading some large boxes of food donations into our car to take to a local food pantry. The restaurant staff that donated the food was extremely busy and couldn't spare the time to help us load the items. In fact, I doubt they even noticed we were struggling with the heavy boxes.
Just as we had about given up hope, however, the front door to the establishment opened and a very nice lady entered. Immediately upon witnessing our dilemma, she volunteered to help. Then an employee working at the establishment suddenly appeared and asked if we needed help. I told her, "Yes." The incident raised my faith in human nature over the top -- a seemingly small gesture to some, but, to us it was an indication people still care and rise to the occasion when it's needed. The customer who helped was on her lunch hour, yet happily gave up part of it.
If we've ever thought it was too much trouble, too time-consuming or that someone else would step up to the plate; we need to think again. Helping someone is soothing to the soul. We help ourselves far more than those for which we've performed the deed. We feel needed, more confident and a surge of happiness fills our whole being. It's truly like a shot in the arm.
Hebrews 13:16 says, "And don't forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God."
As most of us already know; the benefits of being helped are crucial ones, often a life or death issue, but the benefits we receive from helping others, including creatures, is of even more value than those of the receiver. "When you help others, it makes them feel good and helps you psychologically. It raises your happiness level bringing a sense of belonging and usefulness.
Helping can also give us a different perspective about ourselves. We can realize how fortunate we are -- when we see others who are worse off. It reduces stress, giving one a more positive outlook, and it helps us to get past negative feelings, especially when they concern other people."
In reality, getting our minds off ourselves and our woes and directing them towards the challenges others are experiencing, helps us to live longer. (Mental Health Foundation, UK)
There are too many avenues where we can help, to count. Even though you believe you don't have the time to give, you may be surprised. Find something you enjoy. There's room for a helping hand in everything. It could be something as seemingly simple as trying out to play in a municipal band in your community if you're musically inclined. Attend an exercise class and offer someone who couldn't otherwise attend, transportation with you. There's something for everyone. Just look for it.
Don't ever allow yourself to give up believing in the goodness of people. Remember, "Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful" (Luke 6:36).