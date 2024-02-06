Goodness still prevails

How often have you needed help and no one came to your aid? We can all probably remember a few times, at least, when we've felt abandoned, alone and like nobody cared. You then start to think of all the other times no one gave you a hand. This scenario does happen occasionally, but often there's an explanation for it. Sometimes others are so busy they fail to notice your plight. Perhaps you have needed to ask for help. People often neglect to help someone because they have no knowledge of their situation. Someone to talk to may be all that is needed. Soothing someone's emotions and feelings can be a life-saver and a blessing.

An incident occurred recently that directed me to meditate about the topic of people caring and helping others as much as they used to. My husband and I were loading some large boxes of food donations into our car to take to a local food pantry. The restaurant staff that donated the food was extremely busy and couldn't spare the time to help us load the items. In fact, I doubt they even noticed we were struggling with the heavy boxes.

Just as we had about given up hope, however, the front door to the establishment opened and a very nice lady entered. Immediately upon witnessing our dilemma, she volunteered to help. Then an employee working at the establishment suddenly appeared and asked if we needed help. I told her, "Yes." The incident raised my faith in human nature over the top -- a seemingly small gesture to some, but, to us it was an indication people still care and rise to the occasion when it's needed. The customer who helped was on her lunch hour, yet happily gave up part of it.

If we've ever thought it was too much trouble, too time-consuming or that someone else would step up to the plate; we need to think again. Helping someone is soothing to the soul. We help ourselves far more than those for which we've performed the deed. We feel needed, more confident and a surge of happiness fills our whole being. It's truly like a shot in the arm.

Hebrews 13:16 says, "And don't forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God."