Goodness is beautiful

Have you ever said or heard the words, "He or she is a goody-goody?" The words were stated with an air of disdain? Others may call you a "Bible thumper" if you quote Scripture to back up your opinion.
It often seems to be that goodness is frowned upon, and it's considered a sign of weakness or cowardice.
Being tough and putting yourself first is sometimes the norm. To use people to reach higher aspirations happens in companies, churches and within general populations. Rather than living by the words, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," it is, "Do it to them before they do it to you, first." You may say, "Love your neighbor as yourself," whereas someone else may believe you need to look out for yourself. If you don't, no one else will.
One of my favorite Scriptures is one in which Jesus states, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends" (John 15:13). Members of the military live out this Scripture every day they are serving our country. So do firemen, policemen and other service personnel who place their lives in danger for others. They live this and personify it.
We can all accept these words of Jesus. Husbands fight heavy traffic to make a living for their families, and wives go to extreme lengths to take care of and defend their children. All can be examples of laying down lives for someone else.
Giving someone a kind word is often a saving gesture to the receiver. A smile, visit or gift can sometimes save another from a disastrous end by reviving their spirits. Offering to help someone can be an unnoticed act by anyone but the receiver. One never truly knows the distance traveled and the impact made by what he/she does or says. Make sure the memory is good, so the act will be remembered with joy rather than sadness, upon recalling the encounter.
We need to train our children in the actions of kindness, caring and goodness, rather than focusing on getting ahead in other areas of their lives. It's easy to pretend to be gracious, kind and good, but it's much more difficult to back up smiles and promises with action.
As I sat down to write this article, a particular man who worked with my husband came to mind. Jim was a wonderful person, and everyone who knew him loved him. He was unassuming, put on no airs and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. No one actually realized the extent of love that shone around Jim. I, too, took him for granted. Then, one day a heart attack halted him and he died. Jim's funeral told the story of his goodness. Jim had helped and welcomed everyone who needed a refuge into his home. His friendliness and show of love and affection radiated from all sides of him. You felt special, merely by being around Jim. His funeral told the tale of the impact he had made on those who knew and loved him. The funeral home was filled to overflowing with friends. Jim was no celebrity or even notable in the eyes of worldly goals, but he left an irreplaceable gap.
Yes, indeed, there's an awesome beauty in that which is good, whether it's a person or a deed. We are drawn toward what's good. Goodness is revered because it contains a spiritual element. Goodness invokes a feeling of comfort in God; it brings an unexplainable joy. To experience goodness, whether it's because of a kind deed we perform or a gift of love from another, makes us feel loved, safe and comfortable, like settling into a soft, fluffy mattress when you're tired and wan.
Regardless of what society may emphasize, never cease to seek goodness. It's food for the soul.
