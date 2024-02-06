Goodness is beautiful

Have you ever said or heard the words, "He or she is a goody-goody?" The words were stated with an air of disdain? Others may call you a "Bible thumper" if you quote Scripture to back up your opinion.

It often seems to be that goodness is frowned upon, and it's considered a sign of weakness or cowardice.

Being tough and putting yourself first is sometimes the norm. To use people to reach higher aspirations happens in companies, churches and within general populations. Rather than living by the words, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," it is, "Do it to them before they do it to you, first." You may say, "Love your neighbor as yourself," whereas someone else may believe you need to look out for yourself. If you don't, no one else will.

One of my favorite Scriptures is one in which Jesus states, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends" (John 15:13). Members of the military live out this Scripture every day they are serving our country. So do firemen, policemen and other service personnel who place their lives in danger for others. They live this and personify it.

We can all accept these words of Jesus. Husbands fight heavy traffic to make a living for their families, and wives go to extreme lengths to take care of and defend their children. All can be examples of laying down lives for someone else.