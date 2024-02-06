Give to gain

Service. Sacrifice. Surrender. Those words speak volumes to us, and we admire those who possess those traits; however, most of us do not want to be the model of those traits. Most would rather conquer than surrender. We would rather be the guest of honor than the one servicing the tables. Everything in our culture screams that you need to gather and increase to have a successful and fulfilling life. However, Jesus tells us, "If you cling to your life, you will lose it, and if you let your life go, you will save it" (Luke 17:33, NLT.) A rich life is gained by giving.

First, someone who gains their life by giving it away possesses a clear purpose and commitment to a great cause. The images of the men storming the beaches of Normandy at high costs is one example among many. People who knew the high costs of giving themselves to a clear purpose and great cause.

Paul, in 1 Corinthians, writes of his clear purpose and a great cause. His purpose is to know the Lord Jesus. Not know in the sense of gaining information. Rather know in the intimate affairs of knowing another. His great cause is to help others move one step closer to a relationship with him. Paul sacrificed dearly for this purpose and cause. He was shipwrecked, beaten, imprisoned, betrayed, and left for dead. When you know deep within your bones a clear purpose and great cause, you are willing to endure tremendous hardships that cause ordinary men to faint.