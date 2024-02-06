All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesDecember 5, 2020

Gifts for one another

Some of the best gifts we give cost us much, but we do not buy them. The over 50 "one another" phrases in the New Testament prescribe actions we take as gifts to each other. Phrases like "encourage one another" (1 Thess. 5:11), "bear with one another" (Eph. 4:2), forgive one another (Eph. 4:32), and love one another (1 John 3:11). Simple but powerful gifts...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

Some of the best gifts we give cost us much, but we do not buy them.

The over 50 "one another" phrases in the New Testament prescribe actions we take as gifts to each other. Phrases like "encourage one another" (1 Thess. 5:11), "bear with one another" (Eph. 4:2), forgive one another (Eph. 4:32), and love one another (1 John 3:11). Simple but powerful gifts.

One of the costliest gifts you can give is encouragement. We live in a day when we quickly get discouraged and are often told that we are not enough. To sell their products, advertisers will tell us you are too old, you need this wrinkle cream. You would be happier with this new car. Your clothes are out of fashion you need new ones. Plenty of messages that tell us we do not measure up.[1]

Max Lucado tells the story of two cows grazing in a pasture when a milk truck drove by. On one side of the truck were the words "pasteurized, homogenized, standardized, vitamin A added." Noticing this, one cow said to the other, "Makes you kind of feel inadequate, doesn't it?" [2]

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1 Thessalonians, Paul delivers the command to "encourage one another." In the original language of the Bible, the word encourage is comprised of two words. The first is the word parÃ¡, which means besides or near. The word parallel from this term. So to encourage someone, you come alongside them. Whether in person, on the phone, in a text message, or a notecard, you come near to them. The discouraged should never be alone because you are beside them.

The second part that makes "encourage" is the word kaleo, which means to call or to speak. Together the words describe someone who comes alongside another and speaks with them. Summons them by name. Someone who enters into a battle against discouragement with encouraging words. The right word at the right time is the greatest weapon against discouragement.

Proverbs 16:24 says, "Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body. The words you use can be bitter or sweet. They can be welcomed or unpleasant. They can build up or destroy. This Christmas being an encourager is one of the best gifts you can give to one another.

[1] Max Lucado, How Happiness Happens, (Nashville; Thomas Nelson, 2019), 20.

[2] Ibid.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
ColumnNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
ColumnNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and com...
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy