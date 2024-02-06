Gifts for one another

Some of the best gifts we give cost us much, but we do not buy them.

The over 50 "one another" phrases in the New Testament prescribe actions we take as gifts to each other. Phrases like "encourage one another" (1 Thess. 5:11), "bear with one another" (Eph. 4:2), forgive one another (Eph. 4:32), and love one another (1 John 3:11). Simple but powerful gifts.

One of the costliest gifts you can give is encouragement. We live in a day when we quickly get discouraged and are often told that we are not enough. To sell their products, advertisers will tell us you are too old, you need this wrinkle cream. You would be happier with this new car. Your clothes are out of fashion you need new ones. Plenty of messages that tell us we do not measure up.[1]

Max Lucado tells the story of two cows grazing in a pasture when a milk truck drove by. On one side of the truck were the words "pasteurized, homogenized, standardized, vitamin A added." Noticing this, one cow said to the other, "Makes you kind of feel inadequate, doesn't it?" [2]