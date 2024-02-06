Getting treated to a white Christmas with family in Wisconsin

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy New Year!

Happy birthday to Laverne (Greer) Keller, Sara Hemingway, Danny Rains, Terra Owens, Kodi Ballard, Alissa Swindell, Sonny Leible, Barbara Little, Cathy Graham, Brooke McFerron, Wilma McGuire, Rachel Reischman, Stephen Bentley, Kimberly Hester, Jimmy Blue, Rose Kern, Amanda Proctor, Larry Mott, Randy Coy, Sid Atkins, Kade Atkins, Marlene Powers, Brennan Robinson, Theodore Westrich, Edward Renaud, Mark Schultz, Linda Wessel, Marc Sadler, Corrie Montgomery, Tina Horton, Angela Holland, Clay Moore, Becky Smith, Karen Griffin, Margaret Heuring, Sara Stagoski, Marilyn Lindy, Sheila Ottman, Carl Estes Jr., Victoria Wall, Sue Campbell, Helen Bigman, Mildred Chapman, Robert Driskell, Debbie Cook, Jordan White, Christy Seyer, Tripp Dacus, Laura Halter, Becky Hahn, Michael Nation and Clifford Barlow Jr.

Happy anniversary to Bob and Rosemary Ross, Jeremy and Mallory Dohogne, Mick and Linda Wessel, Gary and Betty Proffer and Dean and Shirley Sullinger.

We hope everyone is home safe and sound after the long holiday season. Richard and I spent Christmas in Wisconsin with my sister Jo and her husband Don. Once we got to Jo's beautifully decorated home we warmed our toes in front of the fireplace and breathed in the scent of holiday baking. Jo's Christmas tree is especially touching with her special ornaments. She has saved many through the years, some of which our mother made. Jo said Mother had visited several times when Jo put up her Christmas tree, and she remembers Mother telling her every ornament deserves to be placed on the tree, even the broken ones. One was the little toy soldier that was missing a leg and arm, which Jo subsequently made whole.

The visit was made even more special because the snow began to fall, resulting in a glorious white Christmas! It was a dry snowfall of a couple of inches. All was so peaceful as we stayed in the warm house, looking out at the snow-kissed trees and sipping our cups of tea.

Our arrival on a very cold day in Chaffee wasn't so jarring since it was minus 8 when we left Wisconsin! I don't think it got above zero the entire time we were there. Not to be held back by the cold, Richard even made it to the local Piggly Wiggly to buy some Tab, a soft drink that is hard to find.

The drive up and back was not bad at all. The truckers were few and the drivers seemed to be in the Christmas spirit, driving courteously. The merge was going smoothly on one stretch of construction in Illinois where the highway was reduced to one lane. However, a man in a small sedan decided to take it upon himself to block one lane well ahead of the merge. Maybe he was a trucker on holiday. He pulled on us, but left enough room for us to drive around him. That was not the case for the guy in the black Challenger with tinted windows that had been behind us most of the way. We could see in our mirrors the two cars vying for position, swerving this way and that. What a NASCAR-like display for surrounding travelers. Luckily, someone let the Challenger pull to the right and pass on the right shoulder.