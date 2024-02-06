Getting tomatoes ready to garden

We were down at our son's a week ago or so having a piece of angel food cake with peanut butter frosting. My birthday had been that week, so we were celebrating. Our son asked if I had some seeds planted. I told him I hadn't, but was fixing to. I would like to get some tomato plants ready to plant around March 15 or so. But to get them ready, I have to get the seeds planted about eight to nine weeks before March 15 which is about now. So now is a good time to get some tomato plants started by planting the seed.

However, unless you are going to protect the tomato seedlings when planted in March, they will freeze. Our last frost date here in Scott City is around April 15, but we can get frost clear up into May. So tomato plants planted March 15 will need at least a month of extra care. When we plant our tomatoes in March, we will plant them in our high tunnels and then plan on covering them with a frost blanket when temps get too low. If we plant the tomatoes in our outside garden, we will plant them in walls of water or frost protectors. Both ways will work.

Almost any tomato variety can be started and planted early. However, none of them, except a select few, will set fruit until the night time temps stay above 55 degrees or so. Last year we tried Moskvich for the first time. We also planted an old standby called Stupice. Stupice is a superb, early tomato which will produce both in the high tunnels and in an outside garden. Tomatoes will be range from about 1 inch up to about 2 inches. Moskvich also did a good job. It produced a lot of fair-sized, 2-inch tomatoes, but I didn't think it was sweet enough. So we'll grow more Stupice and no Moskvich. However, we are going to try Oregon Spring. Oregon Spring is a really early determinate, so we will plant it and see how it tastes. Tomatoes are supposed to be around the 1.5- to 2-inch size, so decent-size tomatoes. We'll see!

I buy seed starting mix from one of the garden supply centers. Each one is a little bit different so you'll have to check them out until you come up with your favorite. I plant my tomato seeds in a 5-by-5-by-2-inch seed flat. I first put about 1 inch of seed starter in the bottom of the seed flat. I then scatter tomato seed on top of the starter mix. If you only want a dozen plants, then plant 15 seeds or so. I normally plant about 50 seeds in the 5-by-5-by-2-inch flat. Then sprinkle just enough starter mix over the seeds to cover them. Maybe an 1/8-inch or so. Then you will need to water them in. I take a water bottle and burn a bunch of holes in the lid with a real small brad. That's what I use. Dampen the seed starter, but don't drown it. Place a piece of clear plastic over the seed flat to keep the moisture in.

Plants should start coming up in three or four days. Once the plants are up about 1/4-inch or so, you will need to get a light over them. I use a cheap shop light -- a 4-foot two-bulb fluorescent light fixture. Prop it up so that the light is about a 1/2-inch or so above the top of the little tomato plants. And as the plants grow keep raising the light, keeping it just above the tops of the tomato plants. Once the tomato plant is about 2 to 3 inches tall, I transplant them into individual 2-by-2 pots. Be sure to keep the light close to the plants or they will get real spindly and leggy and won't be worth a flip. If you have trouble, give me a shout. Maybe we can figure it out.