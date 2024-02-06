Getting to know someone

By Ellen Shuck

Have you ever met someone you couldn't like and for sure couldn't love?

Have you taken the time to "really" know him or her?

Perhaps you've thought and said, "There's nothing to love about them." You then list all the flaws you see.

It's true you won't like everyone you meet. Some people are just naturally more lovable than others.

Some rub you the wrong way just by being around them, while other people have a friendly, outgoing personality and say all the right things. They always seem to be available when you need them, and they're simply nice, in general.

I find no one that I can't find something that I admire or like.

I enrolled in a class that most of the students avidly disliked. Mrs. Garfield was a good teacher, but she possessed a personality that was intimidating and rough.

Mrs. Garfield appeared to be grouchy and overly strict, and she was stiff and stern.

You held your breath when you asked a question and steadied your nerves before you could gain the courage to raise your hand. Students reciprocated accordingly.

I felt sorry for Mrs. Garfield. I would smile when I approached her and try to show friendliness and understanding.

I never felt she was necessarily mean. I believed the other students were not experienced in coping with her kind of disposition.

I, on the other hand, grew up in a farm family that nurtured a sickly grandmother staying at our house.

My dad, too, was ill much of the time after he suffered a stroke. I was used to people who weren't always in the best of moods.