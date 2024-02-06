German family establishes gunsmith store

In 1607, the Bahn family served as cartmen in the old country transporting wine east from Benshausen to the sea and bringing back corn, dried fish, salt and linen fabric. However, with the advent of the railroads their profession declined rapidly.

Times became difficult in Germany in the early 1800s. Young men were required to serve in the army, and the economy spiraled downward. During this time, one of the factories at Benshausen was a gun factory. The four Bahn brothers, having learned the assembling of firearms, decided to make their fortune in America.

Bernard was the first to set sail for America, coming to Cape Girardeau in 1857 by way of New Orleans and St. Louis, where he received his citizenship. He established a gunsmith shop at 111 Broadway. An ad in the Nov. 17, 1860, Cape Girardeau Eagle states, "I keep constantly on hand a complete assortment of guns, pistols, revolvers and rifles, mostly of my own manufacture, all of which I warrant to shoot well. I am prepared to stock old and new arrivals and to do all kinds of repair at moderate prices."

At 17, brother George arrive from Germany in 1859. He joined the Civil War, serving at Rock Island, Illinois, before joining the family firm.

The business moved to 34-36 Main St. in 1878. They extensively manufactured muzzleloading rifles, ordering barrels from Remington and locks from a firm in Pittsburgh. They used their own handmade stocks.