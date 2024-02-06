German family establishes gunsmith store

In 1607, the Bahn family served as cartmen in the old country transporting wine east from Benshausen to the sea and bringing back corn, dried fish, salt and linen fabric. However, with the advent of the railroads their profession declined rapidly.
Times became difficult in Germany in the early 1800s. Young men were required to serve in the army, and the economy spiraled downward. During this time, one of the factories at Benshausen was a gun factory. The four Bahn brothers, having learned the assembling of firearms, decided to make their fortune in America.
Bernard was the first to set sail for America, coming to Cape Girardeau in 1857 by way of New Orleans and St. Louis, where he received his citizenship. He established a gunsmith shop at 111 Broadway. An ad in the Nov. 17, 1860, Cape Girardeau Eagle states, "I keep constantly on hand a complete assortment of guns, pistols, revolvers and rifles, mostly of my own manufacture, all of which I warrant to shoot well. I am prepared to stock old and new arrivals and to do all kinds of repair at moderate prices."
At 17, brother George arrive from Germany in 1859. He joined the Civil War, serving at Rock Island, Illinois, before joining the family firm.
The business moved to 34-36 Main St. in 1878. They extensively manufactured muzzleloading rifles, ordering barrels from Remington and locks from a firm in Pittsburgh. They used their own handmade stocks.
In 1870 George Bahn married Magdelena Hirsch, daughter of Christian Hirsch. The large wedding took place under a wisteria-covered arbor at the Hirsch home. As many young ladies, Miss Hirsch had attended the St. Vincent's Ladies Academy during the Civil War. The couple's first home was on Bellevue Street, before moving to 309 S. Spanish, a two-story home with double front porches.
Daughter Lillian Bahn had beautiful memories growing up on Spanish Street, where all the children gathered for fireworks by their iron gate. One severe winter, the yard was flooded so the children could ice skate. At Christmastime, she remembered a 5-foot German pyrmedia, the top of which turned by candle heat.
The partnership dissolved in 1891, shutting down the gun business. George erected a new hardware store at 10-12 Main. Bernard kept his hardware business until his death in 1907. George's business fronted Water Street until it was enlarged through to Main Street. The Cape Girardeau Democrat covered the remodeling and announced it as one of the finest stores downtown Cape.
The third generation, Leon J. Bahn, joined the firm in 1910, continuing to sell hardware, tools, doors, window sashes and farm equipment, all brought here by steamboats. At one time, the successful store purchased 500-1000 kegs of nails annually. Later, household items were added for the ladies such as fine china and crystal. The men unloading the boats would shout out nicknames for the receiving businesses. Bahn Brothers was known as "Bad Boy" or "Bumble Bee."
After 100 years in business, Bahn Hardware closed its doors in 1961.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.