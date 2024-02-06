Genealogical information in the probate process -- testate inheritance

Some of the most valuable documents for genealogy are wills and the documents related to the legal process of administering a person's property after their death. This process is called probate. If the deceased wrote a valid will, probate is termed testate; if not, it is intestate. Probate occurs in order to provide an orderly and fair process to transfer property to the heirs of the deceased. A will guides this process, but lacking a will, transfer is guided by probate law. I will consider general information and wills in this column and intestate probate in the next.

Whether testate or intestate, documents generated by probate often contain substantial information about the deceased and their relations. Documents may mention death date, or one can extrapolate the approximate death date with caution. Direct information on heirs and their connection to the deceased are prominent. Names of friends, associates, other relatives and neighbors appear in lists of property appraisers, creditors and debtors, bondsmen, estate administrators and buyers at sales of property.

Researchers can deduce the occupation and economic status of the deceased from property inventories. Indeed, the absence of probate for people who died in their prime sometimes suggests lower economic status. If other family members died during the probate process, records of probate may contain their death dates. Medical treatment information appears in the form of doctor's bills, and this can include similar information for enslaved people and other family members. Finally, original signatures appear on documents in probate files. Keep in mind that any signatures on documents recorded in record books, however, are likely those of the clerk, and not the deceased or others.

Information specific to wills includes mention of heirs and usually their relationship to the testator (deceased). Their names, spouses and places of residence may be included. Names may or may not be mentioned in birth order, so use caution. Researchers can infer approximate ages of heirs if the testator name guardians for children in the will (under age 18 for daughters, under 21 for sons, typically). Former residences of the testator may be mentioned or inferred if they owned property in another locale. The testator may designate names of enslaved persons and their destinations (to an heir or for sale).