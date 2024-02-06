Gardening tidbits

Every year is different, and this spring was no different. Not bad by any means, just different. Cool up until it got cold and then for only a couple nights. I think both nights we got down into the upper 20s. I know we ran the wood stove in the greenhouse as well as an electric heater. Once the cold snap was over, I checked the 10-day forecast and it all looked good, so we went to planting the next day.

I'd ordered five bunches of onion plants, and they had come in a few days before so they were first. We plant our onion plants in the outdoor Hill Garden through the plastic mulch with the dripper line under it so the onion plants need to be close to the dripper line. Years ago, I made two dibblers out of some clear pine boards. One is 3/4 inch square and the other is 1 1/2 inches square. Both are about 10 inches long. I sloped the one end down about the last 3/4 inch or so to a point. Then I just shove the dibbler into the soil about two inches and put each onion set in this hole. Then simply squeeze the soil shut. We used the small one for the onions but will use the larger one for the peanuts. I'd ordered one bunch of Texas 1015s, one bunch of red Candy and three bunches of regular Candy onion sets. All three are sweet onions. Each bunch has from about 45 to 60 sets in them. Both of these varieties work good in Southeast Missouri. I punched the holes, and Marge put an onion set in each one.

We also planted our broccoli, regular cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kohlrabi, collards, mustard greens, curly purple kale, chard and some bok choy in the outdoor Hill Garden. All in all, the plants looked good. It was about perfect timing because it was cool for several days after we planted them. After planting, we run the dripper line for about an hour to water them in. I had planted some okra earlier in the spring and they were beyond ready to be planted so we planted them as well. It was a little cool for okra but they sure needed to be planted. Okra likes hot weather.

Our sweet corn and potatoes are just coming through the soil. Always neat when you can look down the rows and see a line of corn or potatoes. Once the little plants get up several inches, I'll till down beside each row and work the emerging weeds into the soil. Usually this will take care of them for about a month or so. Then we'll have to do it again.

Marge had cleaned out the North tunnel, so I tilled down the rows and got it ready to plant. Normally we plant two rows of cucumbers and five rows of tomatoes but we are changing things this year. We planted two rows of Big Beef and Stupice tomatoes and a row of peas, pole beans, beets and carrots. Should be interesting. Normally we plant about 550 tomato plants but aren't going to this year.

On tomatoes I dig a hole with my garden trowel about 8 to 10 inches deep. I set the tomato plant down in the hole and only partially cover the bottom. I then add about a pint to a quart of a mix of water and fertilizer. The fertilizer has a high middle number like 8-45-9. This gives the roots a burst of energy. Then I fill the hole to ground level. If you can, try not to get any dirt on the tops of the tomatoes. The dirt, if left on the leaves will expose the plant to fungus in the soil. I try to dig and such with my right hand and handle the tomato with my left. I wear throw-away gloves and change them often. Once planted, we turn on the dripper line down each row for about an hour and water them in.