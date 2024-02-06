Gardening tidbits

Every year is different, and this spring was no different. Not bad by any means, just different. Cool up until it got cold and then for only a couple nights. I think both nights we got down into the upper 20s. I know we ran the wood stove in the greenhouse as well as an electric heater. Once the cold snap was over, I checked the 10-day forecast and it all looked good, so we went to planting the next day.
I'd ordered five bunches of onion plants, and they had come in a few days before so they were first. We plant our onion plants in the outdoor Hill Garden through the plastic mulch with the dripper line under it so the onion plants need to be close to the dripper line. Years ago, I made two dibblers out of some clear pine boards. One is 3/4 inch square and the other is 1 1/2 inches square. Both are about 10 inches long. I sloped the one end down about the last 3/4 inch or so to a point. Then I just shove the dibbler into the soil about two inches and put each onion set in this hole. Then simply squeeze the soil shut. We used the small one for the onions but will use the larger one for the peanuts. I'd ordered one bunch of Texas 1015s, one bunch of red Candy and three bunches of regular Candy onion sets. All three are sweet onions. Each bunch has from about 45 to 60 sets in them. Both of these varieties work good in Southeast Missouri. I punched the holes, and Marge put an onion set in each one.
We also planted our broccoli, regular cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kohlrabi, collards, mustard greens, curly purple kale, chard and some bok choy in the outdoor Hill Garden. All in all, the plants looked good. It was about perfect timing because it was cool for several days after we planted them. After planting, we run the dripper line for about an hour to water them in. I had planted some okra earlier in the spring and they were beyond ready to be planted so we planted them as well. It was a little cool for okra but they sure needed to be planted. Okra likes hot weather.
Our sweet corn and potatoes are just coming through the soil. Always neat when you can look down the rows and see a line of corn or potatoes. Once the little plants get up several inches, I'll till down beside each row and work the emerging weeds into the soil. Usually this will take care of them for about a month or so. Then we'll have to do it again.
Marge had cleaned out the North tunnel, so I tilled down the rows and got it ready to plant. Normally we plant two rows of cucumbers and five rows of tomatoes but we are changing things this year. We planted two rows of Big Beef and Stupice tomatoes and a row of peas, pole beans, beets and carrots. Should be interesting. Normally we plant about 550 tomato plants but aren't going to this year.
On tomatoes I dig a hole with my garden trowel about 8 to 10 inches deep. I set the tomato plant down in the hole and only partially cover the bottom. I then add about a pint to a quart of a mix of water and fertilizer. The fertilizer has a high middle number like 8-45-9. This gives the roots a burst of energy. Then I fill the hole to ground level. If you can, try not to get any dirt on the tops of the tomatoes. The dirt, if left on the leaves will expose the plant to fungus in the soil. I try to dig and such with my right hand and handle the tomato with my left. I wear throw-away gloves and change them often. Once planted, we turn on the dripper line down each row for about an hour and water them in.
We plant the little cucumber plant in a small hole I make with the garden trowel. I simply cover them up so the plant is level with the soil. I don't plant them any deeper than that. Once we get the plants planted, we turn the dripper line on and water them in. I think I planted Tasty Jade and Tasty Green cucumbers. Both good long cucumbers. One can plant cucumber seed directly in the soil and it works good. We have better luck planting little sets.
Marge sprinkled the carrot seed in out of a salt shaker, which seemed to do OK. We simply ran a sprinkler water can down the furrow and never covered them anymore. We did the same to the beet seed, only I used a garden seeder to plant the seed. All one has to do is put the correct disk in and run the planter down the row. It does a pretty decent job. For the pole beans and the peas, we planted them in the furrow and then, before covering them, we ran the sprinkler can down each row and got the seed wet as well as the bottom of the furrow. Then, when you cover them up, the seed is lying in a wet bed. Works pretty good. I call it "wet furrow planting." Something I dreamed up. Many years ago a gardening magazine mentioned my idea of wet furrow planting. It was neat.
When you can pick varieties, pick ones which are open pollinated so you can save the seed. The pole beans are Barnes Mountain pole beans, which are open pollinated. The peas are as well. So all we need to do is let some of the peas and beans go ahead and mature and dry up to save for seed next year. One other variety of pole bean we really like is Fortex. Both the Fortex and Barnes are stringless. Stupice tomatoes are open pollinated.
Last fall, I planted some Rainbow Chard in one of the high tunnels, and it came up and provided several batches of chard last fall. Chard won't winter kill here, so it was alive and thriving this spring. I went down the row of chard the other day and broke off the old big stalks and pitched them. But I also picked about half a five gallon bucket of young tender leaves. I rinsed them off and boiled them till they shrunk up. Drained the water off and added fresh water and boiled them some more. This time, I added a big onion all cut up and some garlic salt and some Greek seasoning. I'm not sure what's in the seasoning but it smells good. I do love the garlic salt. Had some later on and was good. I usually add a spoon of vinegar when I eat it. And always a small handful of cheese. If I'd had some bacon, I'd have put it on as well. Cheese and bacon are good on about everything.
Planted some more radishes and lettuce. Every couple weeks, plant a little more. Makes for a continuous supply of yum.
Happy gardening and yum!
