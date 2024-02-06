Gardening plans

Seems like the past two months have been extra cold. I usually start my seeds toward the mid part to end of January, but it simply was too cold. My little work room was hard to heat and keep warm so my seeds didn't get started. February was cold as well, so I haven't gotten any seeds planted. But now that March is here, it's seed-starting time. The forecast for the next few days is a lot warmer, but then it may snow tomorrow. Crazy things happen when it comes to weather.

So the first question to ask is how big a garden do we want or need? Simple question, but it determines a lot. For the past 10 to 15 years we've grown enough garden produce to sell at local farmers markets. We don't think we are going to sell at local markets this year. So we won't need nearly as many plants. Two years ago we planted right at 500 tomato plants and 150 cucumber vines. Then last year we went down to 300 tomato plants and about 100 cucumber vines. This year it will be considerably less.

Probably the first seeds I'm starting are my Stupice tomato plants. This is a great tomato plant. If I were to grow just one or two tomato plants, they would be Stupice. They do well in cool weather and in super-hot. They also do well in wet weather and dry. From plant to harvest is right at 52 days, so there's a super-fast turnover. The only drawback is they are smaller with tomatoes being 1 to 2 inches in diameter. I think we'll plant one row of them, so maybe 25 to 35 plants. They are open-pollinated so you can save your own seed.

For the large-eating tomatoes we'll plant 25 Big Beef or one row in our smaller high tunnels. Big Beef is a hybrid indeterminate that shucks out tomatoes from spring to late fall. Most tomatoes are about 10 ounces. For yellow and slightly orange tomatoes we'll plant one row or about 25 Chef's Choice. Chef's Choice is open-pollinated, so save some seed. The yellow/orange tomatoes run from about 10 ounces to a full pound. They have a great taste and are a good, firm tomato. We may also plant one row or about 25 to 35 tomatoes of various kinds in the big high tunnel. So the total count on our tomatoes will be say 100 tomato plants. That should replenish our canned tomatoes. I've been drinking a quart of tomato juice a day so we'll need to can some. Marge said if she drank this much tomato juice, she'd be sick.