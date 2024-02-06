Gain a degree without losing your religion

This is an experience that I have observed too often, and it happened again just the other day. A friend lamented about how his daughter started college intending to gain a degree and serve on the mission field, only to graduate denying her Christian faith. As I listened to this heart-broken father, I thought of my own daughter and what she might experience in the future.

Most of us are familiar with the "God's Not Dead" movies that depict the battle between religious liberty and academic freedom. I remember watching the credits at the end of the first movie and being astounded by the number of legal cases that were listed. Just think about all the instances where religious rights are violated that never go to court.

Not only do many students not argue with their professors, they take what they say as more authoritative than what they have heard from their parents or church leaders. Since 98% of Americans do not have doctorates, most students assume their professors are experts in all areas of life. The reality is that no one is an expert in every field. Most jobs require specialized training in place of or beyond college. Younger students are easy prey for intellectually lazy professors who want to control what students think instead of teaching them how to think for themselves.