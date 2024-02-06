Gain a degree without losing your religion

This is an experience that I have observed too often, and it happened again just the other day. A friend lamented about how his daughter started college intending to gain a degree and serve on the mission field, only to graduate denying her Christian faith. As I listened to this heart-broken father, I thought of my own daughter and what she might experience in the future.
Most of us are familiar with the "God's Not Dead" movies that depict the battle between religious liberty and academic freedom. I remember watching the credits at the end of the first movie and being astounded by the number of legal cases that were listed. Just think about all the instances where religious rights are violated that never go to court.
Not only do many students not argue with their professors, they take what they say as more authoritative than what they have heard from their parents or church leaders. Since 98% of Americans do not have doctorates, most students assume their professors are experts in all areas of life. The reality is that no one is an expert in every field. Most jobs require specialized training in place of or beyond college. Younger students are easy prey for intellectually lazy professors who want to control what students think instead of teaching them how to think for themselves.
When I was an undergraduate at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, I took a philosophy of religion class taught by an Orthodox Jew. I knew that I was going into the ministry, so I thought it would be good class to prepare me for seminary. We had many interesting conversations in that class. I remember a young Black lady getting upset and arguing with the professor in defense of her Christian faith. I admired her boldness, but I had remained somewhat quiet. I thought the professor and I respected each other's viewpoints.
The final was a take-home assignment where we worked on our personal philosophy of religion. The professor had warned that grades were "subjective." I found out how subjective as I used the Bible, Old Testament and New as the basis of my philosophy of religion. Expecting an "A," my final grade in the class was a "C." I did not go to the professor, and I certainly did not hire a lawyer. Perhaps what my professor really wanted was his philosophy of religion echoed back to him?
I am thankful that I graduated with my faith intact. I cannot say that I did not go through some questioning phases, but they were more social and political than religious. At some point I remember taking the verse Genesis 1:1, and posting it on my bedroom wall, "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." That is a good starting point for anyone who wants to rebuild his or her faith.
After college, I went to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, which was the largest Protestant theological seminary in the world. I remember my bias being challenged immediately as I came to realization that those professors, with thick Southern accents, were world class scholars. I grasped the notion that you do not have to forfeit intelligence for faith, and you should not have to lose your religious convictions to gain a degree.
