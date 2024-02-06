From the vaults: recipes forgotten and found again

By Susan McClanahan

Over the course of several years I have read about countless recipes that I think I will make someday, and just haven't gotten around to it. Many are very simple yet tasty, others may be quite regional to a specific area of the country while others require good, fresh garden tomatoes and I just have put it off when the harvest is abundant.

I would like to make some of these recipes and check them off of my list. Maybe these recipe will get you thinking about recipes you have been wanting to try. Enjoy and have fun, but mostly, be sure to go online to read the entire recipes collection in this week's column.

Whistle Stop Potatoes

5-6 medium russet potatoes

1/2 cup Martha White "Hot Rize" Cornmeal Mix

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

Fill deep skillet with 1/2-inch of oil. Place over medium high heat while you prepare the potatoes.

Peel and dice the potatoes. Place in a bowl and add cornmeal mix and seasoned salt. Stir to coat well.

Test the oil for readiness by sprinkling in a little bit of the cornmeal. If the cornmeal sizzles, the oil is hot enough. Carefully add the potatoes.

Cook, stirring often, until potatoes are lightly browned and tender, about 10-15 minutes. Remove to paper towel lined bowl. Serve piping hot.

Tomato Gravy

6-8 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

1 large can diced tomatoes

2 heaping tablespoons flour

4 cups chicken stock, or use half stock and half water

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet

Cut bacon into small pieces, and fry in a skillet. Remove bacon to a paper towel lined plate with a slotted spoon and set aside, reserving the bacon grease in the skillet.

Add the flour to the bacon grease and stirring well to make a roux. Cook until medium brown. Add all of the juice and the tomatoes and the chicken stock, salt and pepper and Kitchen Bouquet. Mix well, stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil, reduce heat and bring to a slight simmer. Serve immediately over biscuits, rice or toast.

This gravy should be on the runny side, so adjust your liquid to achieve desired consistency.

Tomato Cracker Salad

A very quick, different and super simple side dish. It might sound a little strange, but this Tomato Cracker Salad gives you all the flavor of the beloved tomato sandwich in a delicious, easy-to-prepare salad! Only make what you will eat at one time as it does not keep. The crackers quickly become soft and mushy. Seeding the tomatoes is an added step, but well worth the time. It takes out some of the juice which helps this salad hold up a little longer.

4 medium garden-fresh tomatoes

3/4 cup mayo

1 sleeve saltine crackers, very coarsely broken

Salt

Pepper

Seed and coarsely chop the tomatoes. In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes and mayonnaise. Add the broken crackers and toss lightly to coat. Add salt and generous amounts of black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Sweet Corn Gravy

4 ears of sweet corn

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1 tablespoon butter

3 cups whole milk

4 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup cold water

Cut the corn kernels from the cob and scrape the cob with the knife to get the corn milk out from the cob. Mix that in a small kettle with the water, salt, pepper, and butter. You can add 1 tablespoon sugar if you wish to. Cook about 5 minutes. Add milk.

Mix flour and water in a small bowl. Bring corn mixture to a boil, and stir in the flour slurry. Cook about 10 minutes until the flour taste is gone.

Serve over fresh, hot baked biscuits.

Old Fashioned Seafoam candy

1 cup brown or granulated sugar

1 cup dark corn syrup

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon baking soda

Combine sugar, syrup and vinegar in a large deep saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Then continue cooking without stirring until 300 degrees on candy thermometer. Remove quickly and stir in baking soda (it will foam up high), mix well and pour right away into a buttered 9x13-inch baking pan. DO NOT SPREAD OUT, AIR WILL BE DEFLATED and candy will stick to teeth...When cool; break into pieces.

Note: If you desire you can sprinkle 1 cup of chocolate chips, white chips, butterscotch chips or mint chips on the hot candy in the pan and very carefully spread to coat the top and sprinkle with nuts before it cools.

Lancaster County Shoo Fly Pie

For the bottom part:

3'4 cup dark molasses, sorghum or dark Karo syrup

3/4 cup boiling water

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

For the top part:

1-1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup shortening or 1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 (9-inch) pastry dough

Dissolve baking soda in hot water and add molasses.

Combine sugar and flour and rub in shortening to make crumbs.

Pour 1/3 of the liquid into an unbaked crust.

Add 1/3 of the crumb mixture.

Continue alternating layers, ending with crumbs on top.

Bake at 375 degrees for approximately 35 minutes.

Ripe Tomato Pie

A savory summertime tomato pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, and a delicious cheese mixture spooned over top.

5 tomatoes, peeled and sliced (Roma work best)

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 9-inch prebaked deep dish pie shell

1 cup grated mozzarella

1 cup grated cheddar

3/4 cup mayonnaise (or half mayo, half Greek yogurt)

2 tablespoon fresh grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink in 1 layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to drain for 10 minutes.

Use a paper towel to pat-dry the tomatoes and make sure most of the excess juice is out. You don't want wet or juicy tomatoes or your pie will turn out soggy.

Layer the tomato slices, basil, and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise together. Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top.

Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

To serve, cut into slices and serve warm.

Tomato Cobbler

This is a tasty, savory side dish that gives you a great dose of anti-oxidants and lots of flavor. Serve this alongside meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

For the filling:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 large tomatoes (about 1 3/4 pounds), cut into 1-inch chunks

1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar

Kosher salt

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

For the topping:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, thinly sliced

2/3 cup milk, plus more for brushing

2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Make the filling: Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and cayenne and cook 1 more minute. Add the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar and 1-1/4 teaspoons salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until the tomatoes just begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, then gently stir in the cherry tomatoes and flour. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish and dot with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter.

Make the topping: Whisk the flour, baking powder, granulated sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Add the butter and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse meal with pea-size pieces of butter. Add the milk, mustard and thyme and gently mix with a fork just until a sticky dough forms, being careful not to overwork the dough.

Drop balls of dough over the tomato filling and brush the dough with milk. Place the cobbler on a baking sheet and bake until golden and bubbling, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let rest 15 minutes before serving.

Old Fashioned Apple Stack Cake

I've read several different recipes, some using up to 13 very thin layer. This recipe calls for 5 and was listed as a family favorite of the person who shared the recipe.

Filling:

4 cups dried apples

2-2/3 cups water or apple juice/cider (approximately)

1/2 cup or less brown sugar, use less with apple cider

Spices- cinnamon, nutmeg, all-spice, etc., to taste

Bring apples and liquid to a boil and simmer until apples are very soft. Mash them and add any sweetener and spice. Cool.