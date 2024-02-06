From the vaults: recipes forgotten and found again

By Susan McClanahan
Over the course of several years I have read about countless recipes that I think I will make someday, and just haven't gotten around to it. Many are very simple yet tasty, others may be quite regional to a specific area of the country while others require good, fresh garden tomatoes and I just have put it off when the harvest is abundant.
I would like to make some of these recipes and check them off of my list. Maybe these recipe will get you thinking about recipes you have been wanting to try. Enjoy and have fun, but mostly, be sure to go online to read the entire recipes collection in this week's column.
Fill deep skillet with 1/2-inch of oil. Place over medium high heat while you prepare the potatoes.
Peel and dice the potatoes. Place in a bowl and add cornmeal mix and seasoned salt. Stir to coat well.
Test the oil for readiness by sprinkling in a little bit of the cornmeal. If the cornmeal sizzles, the oil is hot enough. Carefully add the potatoes.
Cook, stirring often, until potatoes are lightly browned and tender, about 10-15 minutes. Remove to paper towel lined bowl. Serve piping hot.
Cut bacon into small pieces, and fry in a skillet. Remove bacon to a paper towel lined plate with a slotted spoon and set aside, reserving the bacon grease in the skillet.
Add the flour to the bacon grease and stirring well to make a roux. Cook until medium brown. Add all of the juice and the tomatoes and the chicken stock, salt and pepper and Kitchen Bouquet. Mix well, stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil, reduce heat and bring to a slight simmer. Serve immediately over biscuits, rice or toast.
This gravy should be on the runny side, so adjust your liquid to achieve desired consistency.
A very quick, different and super simple side dish. It might sound a little strange, but this Tomato Cracker Salad gives you all the flavor of the beloved tomato sandwich in a delicious, easy-to-prepare salad! Only make what you will eat at one time as it does not keep. The crackers quickly become soft and mushy. Seeding the tomatoes is an added step, but well worth the time. It takes out some of the juice which helps this salad hold up a little longer.
Seed and coarsely chop the tomatoes. In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes and mayonnaise. Add the broken crackers and toss lightly to coat. Add salt and generous amounts of black pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Cut the corn kernels from the cob and scrape the cob with the knife to get the corn milk out from the cob. Mix that in a small kettle with the water, salt, pepper, and butter. You can add 1 tablespoon sugar if you wish to. Cook about 5 minutes. Add milk.
Mix flour and water in a small bowl. Bring corn mixture to a boil, and stir in the flour slurry. Cook about 10 minutes until the flour taste is gone.
Serve over fresh, hot baked biscuits.
Combine sugar, syrup and vinegar in a large deep saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Then continue cooking without stirring until 300 degrees on candy thermometer. Remove quickly and stir in baking soda (it will foam up high), mix well and pour right away into a buttered 9x13-inch baking pan. DO NOT SPREAD OUT, AIR WILL BE DEFLATED and candy will stick to teeth...When cool; break into pieces.
Note: If you desire you can sprinkle 1 cup of chocolate chips, white chips, butterscotch chips or mint chips on the hot candy in the pan and very carefully spread to coat the top and sprinkle with nuts before it cools.
For the bottom part:
For the top part:
Dissolve baking soda in hot water and add molasses.
Combine sugar and flour and rub in shortening to make crumbs.
Pour 1/3 of the liquid into an unbaked crust.
Add 1/3 of the crumb mixture.
Continue alternating layers, ending with crumbs on top.
Bake at 375 degrees for approximately 35 minutes.
A savory summertime tomato pie with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, and a delicious cheese mixture spooned over top.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink in 1 layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to drain for 10 minutes.
Use a paper towel to pat-dry the tomatoes and make sure most of the excess juice is out. You don't want wet or juicy tomatoes or your pie will turn out soggy.
Layer the tomato slices, basil, and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper.
Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise together. Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top.
Bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
To serve, cut into slices and serve warm.
This is a tasty, savory side dish that gives you a great dose of anti-oxidants and lots of flavor. Serve this alongside meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
For the filling:
For the topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Make the filling: Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and cayenne and cook 1 more minute. Add the chopped tomatoes, brown sugar and 1-1/4 teaspoons salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until the tomatoes just begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, then gently stir in the cherry tomatoes and flour. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish and dot with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter.
Make the topping: Whisk the flour, baking powder, granulated sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Add the butter and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse meal with pea-size pieces of butter. Add the milk, mustard and thyme and gently mix with a fork just until a sticky dough forms, being careful not to overwork the dough.
Drop balls of dough over the tomato filling and brush the dough with milk. Place the cobbler on a baking sheet and bake until golden and bubbling, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let rest 15 minutes before serving.
I've read several different recipes, some using up to 13 very thin layer. This recipe calls for 5 and was listed as a family favorite of the person who shared the recipe.
Filling:
Bring apples and liquid to a boil and simmer until apples are very soft. Mash them and add any sweetener and spice. Cool.
For the cake:
Cream the above together.
Stir in the above to the sugar/shortening mixture.
Mix, one cup at a time to make a stiff dough.
Divide the dough into 5 portions. Pat each portion into a 9 inch circle (or use parchment paper that you have drawn the circle onto). If you use a large cookie sheet you can get more that one on a sheet.
Bake at 400 degrees for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool and then assemble the layers.
Spread about 3/4 cup of apple filling between each layer. Let stand at least overnight before serving.
For Carrot Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 (9-inch) round baking pans with parchment or wax paper. Coat with no-stick cooking spray. Beat sugar, orange marmalade, oil and eggs in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes.
Stir flour, salt, and baking soda in small bowl until blended. Blend into egg mixture. Beat on medium speed 1 minute. Stir in carrots and raisins until blended. Spread evenly in prepared pans. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes. Remove from pans to wire rack. Remove parchment paper. Cool completely.
For the icing:
Beat the butter in a large bowl using an electric mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment) on medium-high speed until creamy, about 30 seconds. Add the cream cheese and continue to beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is fluffy, white, and very smooth, about 1 minute. Add the marmalade and mix in. Reduce the speed to low and add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time, beating for 30 seconds after each addition, until the mixture is creamy, fluffy, and smooth. If the frosting is too stiff, beat the milk into it to loosen it.
These simple, savory sandwiches are made with tender pulled pork slow-cooked with brown sugar and red pepper flakes, creamy pimento cheese and quick-pickled red onions.
For Pimento Cheese:
In a medium bowl, combine ketchup, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, 1/2 cup of the vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon salt, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Pour vinegar mixture into a slow cooker and add pork. Cover and cook until pork is very tender, 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high, ideally turning the meat halfway through.
Meanwhile, in a medium nonreactive bowl, combine remaining 3/4 cup of vinegar and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, stirring to dissolve the salt. Stir in onion and set aside at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for 2 hours. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
For the pimiento cheese: In the bowl of a food processor, combine cheddar cheese and cream cheese, pulsing to combine. Add pimientos and pulse to coarsely chop. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Transfer the cooked pork to a cutting board and let rest 10 to 15 minutes. Use two forks to shred the meat into bite-sized pieces. Moisten/season with cooking juices, red pepper flakes, and salt to taste.
Drain onions, setting them aside and discarding the marinade. Spread the pimiento cheese on the bottom halves of the rolls. Top with pork and onions and serve.
To feed a crowd, make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It's beautiful in a trifle bowl and instant sunshine by the spoonful. You can also make in a glass cake dish in layers for ease of serving and is still very pretty.
Prepare and bake corn bread mix according to package directions, using an 8-inch square baking dish. Crumble when cool.
Mix sour cream, mayonnaise and salad dressing mix until blended. In a separate bowl, combine tomatoes, peppers and 1/2 cup green onions.
In a 3-quart glass bowl, layer half of each: corn bread, beans, tomato mixture, cheese, bacon, corn and dressing. Repeat layers. Top with remaining green onions. Refrigerate 3 hours.
Cut grapes in half and set aside. You can use all white, all red or mix or both and you can leave whole if they are not too big.
Mix together sour cream, cream cheese and vanilla. stir until well combined. Stir grapes into mixture and pour into serving dish.
In a rimmed baking sheet, pour melted butter over chopped pecans, place in oven and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 8 minutes. Place pecans on grape mixture. Sprinkle generously with brown sugar and refrigerate overnight.
Serve well chilled and refrigerate leftovers.
Chocolate Gravy is an heirloom southern recipe perfect served with warm, buttermilk biscuits in the morning. This chocolate gravy recipe that is sure to be a family favorite.
Melt butter in a medium heat in a 12-inch cast iron skillet.
Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, and sugar in a small bowl. Whisk flour mixture into melted butter until the flour mixture is moist. Slowly whisk in milk and continue to cook, whisking constantly, until the chocolate gravy has thickened to the consistency of a gravy or thin pudding. Serve warm with biscuits.
Only 3 ingredients needed to make this easy candy. Has lots of peanut butter flavor and will definitely satisfy a sweet tooth.
Place potato in a small pan and cover with water. Cook until very tender. Drain and place in a large bowl.
Use a hand mixer to beat the potato until it is lump-free.
Add 4 cups of powdered sugar and beat until mixed well.
Continue to mix powdered sugar in 1 cup at a time until thick. (It should have the consistency of putty or cookie dough.
Place on a large piece of waxed paper that has been lightly coated with powdered sugar. Sprinkle some more powdered sugar on top. Roll potato mixture out into a 1/4-inch thick rectangle. Spread evenly with peanut butter. Starting at a long side, roll up tightly like you would cinnamon rolls. Wrap in wax paper, cut in half and place both pieces in a large ziptop bag.
Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or until ready to serve. Remove wax paper and cut into 3/4-inch slices.
Cincinnati Chili is a regional dish served in the Greater Cincy area, brought here via Greek immigrants. There are numerous chili parlors throughout the city neighborhoods-Skyline, Gold Star, Empress and Dixie Chili. It's also available in cans at Kroger.
Shredded cheddar cheese, dark red kidney beans, finely chopped raw white onions, and oyster crackers, for toppings.
In a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering. Cook onions until softened, about 5 minutes.
Stir in garlic, chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, allspice, cocoa, and cloves until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, tomato sauce, vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Stir in beef and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Serve over cooked spaghetti with desired toppings such as shredded cheddar cheese, beans, onions, and oyster crackers.
You may choose to serve this 4-way style; spaghetti topped w/ sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, raw white onion and the oyster crackers in that order. Sometimes you can add a bit of chopped jalapeÃ±o to the onion for a kick. And they don't care to use beans.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
