From baseball season to rabbit season

Imagine you've been put in charge of hosting two celebrities who are visiting for the day. Where would you take them?

Wayne Berry, president of the Cape Girardeau Capahas baseball club, was faced with that question in November 1920. His guests were Branch Rickey, manager for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Ferdie Schupp, a starting pitcher for the Cardinals.

The answer? Take them rabbit hunting.

After the guests arrived on the noon Frisco train, Berry wasted no time in taking them, as the Southeast Missourian put it, "out in the jungles of Cape Girardeau township, after rabbits."

The newspaper story added, "Berry took them over ditches and through barbed-wire fences, being determined to have meat for that 6 o'clock dinner at which the St. Louis men are to be honor guests."

After two hours, the trio had bagged 11 rabbits. Schupp was the most successful, which led Berry to note that if he "has as good an aim next season, he ought to do a lot toward putting the team up in the National League race."