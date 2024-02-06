Fresh takes on dessert for the Thanksgiving spread

By Susan McClanahan

Last week we talked about side dishes and vegetable options for your Thanksgiving table. This week we will look at a few classic flavors but packaged a little different into a new look for your gathering. I am a cranberry lover, so I am anxious to try both of the cranberry recipes here today.

Dessert can be as simple or elaborate as you desire it to be. Don't forget the children and what they would enjoy as a dessert or as a snack while they play during the day. Cookies, whoopie pies, mini pies or tiny tartlets, or slices of quick breads make for a good grab and go snack for children of all ages.

Cranberry Nut Pie

Tart cranberries provide a delicious contrast to the rich, sweet, nutty filling in this pretty and delicious Thanksgiving dessert.

Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches)

3 large eggs

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons molasses

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed

3/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry dough to a 1/8-inch thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, molasses and salt; stir in cranberries, walnuts and pecans. Pour into pastry.

Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until set. Cool on a wire rack. Yield: 8 servings.

Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches): Combine 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cut in 1/2 cup cold butter until crumbly. Gradually add 3 to 5 tablespoons ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.

Note: To toast nuts, spread in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Or, spread in a dry nonstick skillet and heat over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Caramel-Apple Skillet Buckle

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 3/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Topping:

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cold butter

3/4 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

6 cups thinly sliced peeled Gala or other sweet apples (about 6 medium)

18 caramels, unwrapped

1 tablespoon buttermilk

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. Pour into a greased 12-inch ovenproof skillet, such as cast iron.

For topping, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in pecans and oats; sprinkle over batter. Top with apples. Bake 60-70 minutes or until apples are golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

In a microwave, melt caramels with buttermilk; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cake. Let stand until set. If desired, serve with ice cream. Yield: 12 servings.

Citrus Cranberry Pie

To showcase abundant fall cranberries, make this beautiful lattice-topped pie. A dollop of orange cream complements the slightly tart flavor.

3 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 small navel orange, peeled, sectioned and chopped

2 tablespoons butter, melted

4 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Additional sugar

Orange Cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange peel

1/2 teaspoon orange extract, optional

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Toss together first eight ingredients.

On a lightly floured surface, roll one half of pastry dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry even with rim. Add filling.

Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; cut into strips. Arrange over filling in a lattice pattern. Trim and seal strips to edge of bottom pastry; flute edge. Brush lattice with egg; sprinkle with additional sugar. Cover edges loosely with foil. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350 degrees. Remove foil; bake until golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, beat whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add remaining ingredients; beat until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until serving. Serve with pie. Yield: 8 servings.

Ginger-Streusel Pumpkin Pie

Your family and friends will surely enjoy this pie with a delicious streusel topping.

1 sheet refrigerated pie pastry

3 eggs

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 /2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Streusel:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup cold butter

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/3 cup finely chopped candied or crystallized ginger

On a lightly floured surface, unroll pastry. Transfer pastry to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of plate; flute edges.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, pumpkin, cream, sugars, cinnamon, salt, allspice, nutmeg and cloves. Pour into pastry shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in walnuts and ginger. Gently sprinkle over filling.

Bake 15-25 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 8 servings.