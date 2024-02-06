Freedom and the 4th of July

Do you have plans to celebrate Independence Day? Have you visited the fireworks stand with the intention of burning money for the excitement of loud bursts of color? Or did you buy things that sparkle and smoke intentionally getting less "bang for your buck?" Maybe you prefer to let your neighbors spend their hard-earned money while you watch the skies for free entertainment. For me, it varies from year to year.
As the fireworks are exploding overhead, do you think of the Star-Spangled Banner? I do. I think of the rockets red glare and the bombs bursting in air. I am thankful for America, our flag, and our people. When men and women of all races gave their lives defending America, they were sacrificing themselves so Americans could maintain their freedom. I am always amazed by Americans who hate their own country while having never lived anywhere else. If people are not grateful to live in this country, they should consider the plight of people who live in poverty in other countries.
My first mission trip was to Eastern Europe. I will never forget sitting and talking with the people about what it is like to live in America, and what would happen if they could ever live in the United States. Communism had left them without finances or hope for the future. If you want to distinguish an American from people who live in the former Soviet Union look for a smile. The Americans were the only ones smiling -- especially in photos. I fell in love with my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, and my worldview was radically changed by going on that mission trip.
Some of my wife's family have dual citizenship. Her father is Dutch, and her mother is American. I have learned a lot from family members who live in the Netherlands. What many people want to call socialism, is capitalistic with a high rate of taxation. The government taxes more of the paycheck as salaries increase, so most people lose the incentive to accept promotions. Recently, we have seen people refuse to work as our government gave them money for being unemployed. What we believe or perceive has a dramatic impact on how we live. Like with slavery, people choose "you work, and I eat."
In John 8:32, we read, "And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." This year many people celebrated "Juneteenth." This was to commemorate when the news of the emancipation proclamation reached Texas. Technically the people were free, but they did not know it. When a person becomes a Christian, we are set free from the law of sin and death, and we become citizens of the kingdom of God.
While we work to make this world a better place, we have hope of life after death in heaven. By God's grace we can break the bondage of sin in our lives. In Galatians 5:1 we learn, "For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery." Unfortunately, free people can imprison themselves by returning to sinful lifestyles or legalism.
Sometimes people will use religion to excuse their sinful behavior. 1 Peter 2:16 warns us to, "Live as people who are free, not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but living as servants of God." Christians are forgiven, and we believe that we are going to heaven because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross. When Christians choose sin over obedience, they suffer the consequence.
As dual citizens of America and the kingdom of God, Christians should love and serve both. Remember soldiers died for our freedom, and Jesus died to save all who will believe in him. We should not take these sacrifices lightly. We must preach the gospel and stand against tyranny to preserve our independence.
Sadly, many people are encouraging those trapped in the slavery of their sin that they cannot change. Have you heard the good news? Jesus has come to set the captives free. Whom the Son sets free is free indeed. (Isaiah 61:1, John 8:36).
