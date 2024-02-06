Forever moving along

By Ellen Shuck
To where are you traveling and will you ever get there? I mean, will you ever get to the point where you can kick back in your recliner and think all is well and all your challenges are finished? When will we be able to say "Whew, now, I am free. I am free of life's bad news, free of the struggles that have held me captive and stop the swift pace of life"?
All of us have felt those moments many times. Everyone is striving to reach an oasis where there is no worry or discomfort. Children can't wait until their bath is done, dessert is served or the ice cream truck comes by the house. When these desires are satisfied, we imagine we will have a time of pleasure, even though it may be short lived. We can stop for a while and rest, and dream of a perfect world.
We are always moving towards something. This will never end. Mothers endure for a period of time until the infant is born. After the infant makes his/her entrance, Mom continues to raise the infant. During that time of newness the infant begins his/her journey. They go from learning one skill into another. They grow and flourish, usually, or fight illness. Nevertheless both mom and child continue reaching for their goals -- different though they may be.
When people retire they often believe that it's time for the Golden Years. They find out, more often than not, they are often busier than before -- when they worked to make ends meet and tried to start a life.
Children get older, then other people are added to the family clan. Although all the in-laws and grandchildren and other additions are wonderful and priceless, life can become even busier than before.
What I'm trying to say is that we, perhaps, will enjoy times of repose and calm, but life keeps moving on. When you finish one task, another follows. These experiences we all endure and encounter, can be either pleasant or unpleasant. But don't concern yourself; this is how God allows us to learn the right values and acquire the strength and endurance we need to meet whatever we must.
Being in constant motion is a good thing. Even if one is older or sick, he is active within his mind -- the place where he can find the solace and peace he craves. "So do not lose heart. Through our outer self is wasting away, or inner self is being renewed." (2 Corinthians 4:16)
During this constancy of the whole process of life, the constant learning, enduring, suffering and joy keeps on going. When one thing is over another begins, with everyone. Life brings so many different stages, experiences and developmental phases, we're continually forced to adjust to whatever happens. We can fight against what we don't like, or accept it and try our best to bring about a better circumstance, if possible.
Janie's family was raised and she and her husband settled into a retirement they intended to relish. Time alone, and continued activity they enjoyed, were among their goals. Life would slow down. Peace at last looked possible to them. These goals were not in God's plan, however. A younger relative needed intense help and time-consuming treatment from Janie and her spouse.
Even though she wasn't their child, the couple took responsibility to put their best effort into the child's welfare. Even though their goals had to be pursued in a more roundabout manner, Janie and her spouse took on, what they felt was a necessity -- meeting the child's needs.
That circumstance is just one of many such happenings people experience. Nevertheless those people kept moving along -- in a different direction, perhaps, but keeping on.
"I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 3:14) Let's make sure our movements, physical and mental, count for something, moving in the right direction.
