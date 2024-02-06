Forever moving along

By Ellen Shuck

To where are you traveling and will you ever get there? I mean, will you ever get to the point where you can kick back in your recliner and think all is well and all your challenges are finished? When will we be able to say "Whew, now, I am free. I am free of life's bad news, free of the struggles that have held me captive and stop the swift pace of life"?

All of us have felt those moments many times. Everyone is striving to reach an oasis where there is no worry or discomfort. Children can't wait until their bath is done, dessert is served or the ice cream truck comes by the house. When these desires are satisfied, we imagine we will have a time of pleasure, even though it may be short lived. We can stop for a while and rest, and dream of a perfect world.

We are always moving towards something. This will never end. Mothers endure for a period of time until the infant is born. After the infant makes his/her entrance, Mom continues to raise the infant. During that time of newness the infant begins his/her journey. They go from learning one skill into another. They grow and flourish, usually, or fight illness. Nevertheless both mom and child continue reaching for their goals -- different though they may be.

When people retire they often believe that it's time for the Golden Years. They find out, more often than not, they are often busier than before -- when they worked to make ends meet and tried to start a life.

Children get older, then other people are added to the family clan. Although all the in-laws and grandchildren and other additions are wonderful and priceless, life can become even busier than before.