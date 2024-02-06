All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesApril 8, 2023

For the love of bluegill

This native fish has probably brought more happiness and excitement to more first-time fishermen than any other fish. The fish you see here is an adult female bluegill. My guess is that it is about 4 years old. Bluegill can live to be at least 10 years old and in good growing conditions can grow to 12 inches long. A bluegill over 10 inches long can be considered a "lunker"...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This native fish has probably brought more happiness and excitement to more first-time fishermen than any other fish. The fish you see here is an adult female bluegill. My guess is that it is about 4 years old. Bluegill can live to be at least 10 years old and in good growing conditions can grow to 12 inches long. A bluegill over 10 inches long can be considered a "lunker".

May is the month when bluegill begin to spawn. Spring is generally the best season to catch bluegill, with summer months being good as well.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bluegill longer than 8 inches long are big enough to keep from most Missouri impoundments, but you must know area restrictions on fish before you keep any. Check with Missouri Department of Conservation to see if a fishing license is required for you. And by all means take a young child fishing for bluegill this spring. Earthworms are a favored bait.

I took this photo two weeks ago in late March.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy