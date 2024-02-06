For the love of bluegill

This native fish has probably brought more happiness and excitement to more first-time fishermen than any other fish. The fish you see here is an adult female bluegill. My guess is that it is about 4 years old. Bluegill can live to be at least 10 years old and in good growing conditions can grow to 12 inches long. A bluegill over 10 inches long can be considered a "lunker".

May is the month when bluegill begin to spawn. Spring is generally the best season to catch bluegill, with summer months being good as well.