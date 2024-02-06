For the love of bluegill

This native fish has probably brought more happiness and excitement to more first-time fishermen than any other fish. The fish you see here is an adult female bluegill. My guess is that it is about 4 years old. Bluegill can live to be at least 10 years old and in good growing conditions can grow to 12 inches long. A bluegill over 10 inches long can be considered a "lunker".
May is the month when bluegill begin to spawn. Spring is generally the best season to catch bluegill, with summer months being good as well.
Bluegill longer than 8 inches long are big enough to keep from most Missouri impoundments, but you must know area restrictions on fish before you keep any. Check with Missouri Department of Conservation to see if a fishing license is required for you. And by all means take a young child fishing for bluegill this spring. Earthworms are a favored bait.
I took this photo two weeks ago in late March.
