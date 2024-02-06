Allen Laws Oliver Sr. and his wife, Olivia, traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the second inauguration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Jan. 20, 1937. Allen wrote of their experience three days later to their sons, Allen L. Oliver Jr. and John L. "Jack" Oliver.

Oliver was a newly commissioned colonel on Gov. Lloyd C. Stark's staff on Jan. 10. He and Olivia attended Stark's inauguration and then made their way, by special train, to our nation's capital. Once they arrived in Washington, they went to the Mayflower Hotel, where the attended the Electoral College dinner. There the couple interacted with Postmaster General James A. Farley, Dr. Manley O. Hutson, Julien N. Friant, Dr. Herman Baruch and many senators and representatives. He mentions that it was "very lovely" for the Friant's to invite them to the dinner because Gov. Stark wasn't in attendance.

Heavy rain fell on inauguration day. Gov. Stark had expected all of his colonels to walk with him in the parade, but due to the rain, they were limited to 10. After drawing lots, Oliver was one of the lucky 10 to ride in the parade. Oliver watched the inauguration from the comfort of a chair in the Committee Room of the Ways and Means Committee. One interesting insight Allen told his sons from the parade was the "patience and good humor of the tens of thousands who lined the route of the parade was marvelous. Most of them were standing in water, their clothes soaked with rain, yet smiling and happy ..." as the vehicle drove by.