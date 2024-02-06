By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Joy Moyers, Jon Nordin, Cindy Wibbenmeyer, Clifford Van Dover, Aria Kirn, Maggie Lancaster, Leo Schott, Richard Graviett, Zachary McDaniel, Teasha Totty, Caitlyn Randolph, Jason Mott, Dewayne McAlister, Michael Lee, Gaylord Spane, Gina King, Michelle Neal, Seth Barnhart, Dean Riley, Virginia Chronister, Bill Schwartz, Victor Powell, Bret Whitaker, Jennifer Siebert, Virginia Harris, Hailey Jo Enderle and Kimberlie Nothdurft.

Happy anniversary to Tom and Carla Smith, Ron and Billie Davis, Jerry and Linda Lee, Jim and Margaret Arteme and Larry and Glenda Pobst.

Chinese New Year is Saturday and it is the Year of the Rooster! Those born in the year of the rooster are reported to be resourceful, courageous, hardworking, talented, loyal and honest.

Little Elvis on Ellen

Bernie native Finley Watkins recently appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Adding that his aunt makes his suits, he was surprised at the end of his performance when Ellen gave him a white jumpsuit. In case you missed it, check out this 8-year-old Elvis tribute artist's action on the Southeast Missourian's website.

Playoffs continue

There was a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking after the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys' devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. In Dallas' case, it was Monday morning coaching, not quarterbacking! The boys battled back, but we would all agree that Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers is amazing.

Some of you may remember when Texas Stadium was built back in the 1970s, people joked that the hole was in the roof so God could watch his team, America's team, play. That stadium has since been razed and all the action is in the $1.2 billion AT&T Stadium in Arlington. As it turned out, tornado and flash flood warnings popped up everywhere after the game and some fans stated it was because God was not happy that the Cowboys lost. The very foggy morning after was quite appropriate for the low spirits, and the Dallas Morning News headline said it all: "State of shock." After last year's 4-12 season and a dismal start, fans can agree, however, that rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott made it a fun, exciting 13-3 season. The future looks bright for the Dallas Cowboys! Today we get to watch the last four teams play!

Near miss

We in Chaffee escaped a hard hit of last week's freezing rain, but there were some nice pictures in the Southeast Missourian of icy scenes at the Cape Girardeau County Park North and Conservation Nature Center. It was appropriate that last week's full moon was the Ice Moon!