Finding your ancestors in the news

The first printed newspapers date to a weekly periodical published in Germany in 1609. Newspapers only began to flourish in the English-speaking world when England relaxed censorship in 1695. The first American newspaper, "Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick" [sic], published one issue in Boston in 1690 before the authorities suppressed it. Another early effort, the weekly "Boston News-Letter" launched in 1704, but no daily paper appeared until the "Pennsylvania Evening Post" began in 1783. Mass production of newspapers became feasible with the development of high-speed presses in the 1830s.

Depending on the period and locale, newspapers printed vital records such as births, deaths, marriages or even divorces. Few obituaries appear in local newspapers prior to the early 20th century, and these can complement information from other sources. Courts required public posting of legal notices, which often mean the closest newspaper. These include name changes, probate notices, court cases and bankruptcies. In earlier times, the level of privacy was different than it is today, so you might find street addresses, employment/occupation or other personal information.

During the heyday of local newspapers from about 1890-1980, daily and special events appeared. Examples include weddings, club meetings, parties, special anniversaries, openings of businesses and other personal milestones. Notices of ship arrivals might give information about your ancestor's immigration or emigration.

A useful feature of contemporary digitized newspapers on many platforms is the ability to search for words/names. OCR, or optical character recognition (sometimes called optical character reader), facilitates this feature. At present, this feature only works with typed or printed text, but work is proceeding to use it to read handwritten text. OCR is the electronic conversion of images of text to machine-encoded text. This in turn allows searching for strings of text, such as names.

OCR does have limitations. Its accuracy depends on the condition of the original document and on image quality. Additionally, if words break across lines or are hyphenated, OCR may fail to recognize them. It is also of limited use for surnames that are also commonly used nouns (examples: Park, March). Searching for these names results in hundreds of "hits" that are not useful. Finally, some fonts are tough to read with OCR.