Finding God through nature

My family and I were returning home from a quick road trip at the end of February when much to our surprise we encountered the snow moon. The moon, fully exposed, was in a stunning bright orange radiance. The snow moon was centered over the highway. Driving uphill, we felt that we were going to exit onto the surface of the moon. We were all captured by the rare and beautiful moment.

The Bible compels us to observe creation. Doing so, we can see glimpses of our Creator. Psalm 8:3--4 writes, "When I look at the night sky and see the work of your fingers -- the moon and the stars you set in place -- what are mere mortals that you should think about them, human beings that you should care for them?" The whole of Chapter 8 captures the awe of the universe, the smallness of humanity, and God's mindfulness toward all people. Notice some traits from Psalm 8.

Psalm 8 beautifully and poetically describes God's intimate and intricate direction in creating the universe. The works of his fingers. He set the moon and stars into place. He formed men and women in his image. As beautiful and captivating as all of creation is, humanity, the pinnacle of creation, surpasses all. Meaning your value is not based on what you accomplish. An identity that you build, establish, or another like you imposes on you. As the pinnacle of creation, God has instilled within your worth and identity.