Finding God through nature

My family and I were returning home from a quick road trip at the end of February when much to our surprise we encountered the snow moon. The moon, fully exposed, was in a stunning bright orange radiance. The snow moon was centered over the highway. Driving uphill, we felt that we were going to exit onto the surface of the moon. We were all captured by the rare and beautiful moment.
The Bible compels us to observe creation. Doing so, we can see glimpses of our Creator. Psalm 8:3--4 writes, "When I look at the night sky and see the work of your fingers -- the moon and the stars you set in place -- what are mere mortals that you should think about them, human beings that you should care for them?" The whole of Chapter 8 captures the awe of the universe, the smallness of humanity, and God's mindfulness toward all people. Notice some traits from Psalm 8.
Psalm 8 beautifully and poetically describes God's intimate and intricate direction in creating the universe. The works of his fingers. He set the moon and stars into place. He formed men and women in his image. As beautiful and captivating as all of creation is, humanity, the pinnacle of creation, surpasses all. Meaning your value is not based on what you accomplish. An identity that you build, establish, or another like you imposes on you. As the pinnacle of creation, God has instilled within your worth and identity.
Secondly, God has a purpose for us all. Psalm 8's broad picture principle is the responsibility and privilege to care for and cause all creation to thrive. The narrow focus is that God has a purpose to work in and through men and women. The psalmist challenges our inclination to base our value on what we strive toward or actually accomplish. His word reminds us He has a purpose to fulfill in and through you.
God has esteemed and elevated humanity. They are a little lower than the angels. The value of all men and all women supersedes everything this world says matters. Not only are you intrinsically valuable, but your worth and God's care for you also outshines the brightest of snow moons.
Every sunset, every full moon, every mountain top view that takes your breath away is a glimmer of the beauty and care God has for you, his image-bearer.
