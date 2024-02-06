Finding and using court records for family historians

Locating court records for research depends on the court's jurisdiction and the discretion of the caretaker of the records. In general, researchers may find them online at Family Search (using the catalog search option), posted by local societies or through state archives. The accessibility of court records at Family Search depends on the agreement with the local authority made at the time of filming of the records. Thus, many county-level court records for Missouri are readily accessible, while those from other states may require visiting a Family Search library affiliate or branch. Libraries have also published transcriptions or indices of court records, many of which are still available for purchase.

Microfilm of most court records exist and are accessible. Case files are the records most likely to be available only as original documents and so require viewing originals. Case files reside at local courthouses, record storage annexes or local or state archives. Always remember to check for appeals, which generated records in a higher court and different location.

Missouri court records provide an example. Family Search has circuit court records for many counties in digital format, but the Missouri State Archives filmed many county court records. Justice of the peace records survived sporadically, and access varies greatly. A good place to determine what is available on film is the Missouri County Records on Microfilm listing at sos.mo.gov/archives/resources/county/croll.

The Missouri State Archives also has indices for circuit court records, although these are not complete. Access is at s1.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/archivesdb/judicialrecords/. If the losing party appealed the case to the Missouri Supreme Court, details (including scans of original documents in many cases) are searchable at s1.sos.mo.gov/Records/Archives/ArchivesDb/supremecourt/. The National Archives holds federal court records covering Missouri, sometimes at the Kansas City branch.

Prior to Sept. 27, 1906, any court of record from municipal to federal could grant citizenship. Immigrants typically traveled to the closest court, so check first at the county level. Records for naturalizations in federal courts are in the National Archives branch serving the state where the person was naturalized (archives.gov/research/immigration/naturalization).