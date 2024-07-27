Fathers play an important role

Father's Day has been historically connected to a memorial service conducted in a church in West Virginia that, in 1908, chose to honor the men who died in a mining disaster the previous December. Perhaps unrelated, the following year, a woman raised by a widower named Sonora Smart Dodd rallied churches, businesses and the YMCA to establish a holiday similar to Mother's Day. On June 19, 1910, Washington State was the first to sponsor a statewide holiday for fathers.

Fathers matter. Research reveals that when fathers play with their children, they increase their intellectual and social development. On average, children with active fathers have higher college entrance exam scores and greater academic success. Physically active children can point to a father who exercised. Fathers have a tremendous role in the life of their children.

Not every child has a father or a healthy relationship with a man. The National Fatherhood Initiative says that one in four children live without a biological, step- or adoptive father in the home. Sadly, though, it feels that more and more men are having children but not being fathers.