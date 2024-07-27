Father's Day came late

Father's Day used to be an irrelevant holiday for me. I grew up without knowing much about my father. My parents separated before I was born. I did not know details until I was 17 years old, but I was always told that my father loved me and would have been part of my life if things were different. I was also aware I had two older sisters from his first marriage but assumed I would never meet them.
My grandfather was my father figure. He understood fatherlessness since his own father died in his 20s from a railroad accident. At one point in his life, my grandfather and his brother lived in an orphanage. Grandpa tried to make up for what he thought I was missing. I believe in the importance of both a father and a mother in the home, and fortunately, I had the next best thing -- a loving mother and grandparents who helped with my upbringing.
I thought about finding my father, but I heard several stories from friends whose fathers rejected their attempts at reconciliation. I decided there was no need to stir up resentment in myself or create an awkward situation for him. For all I knew, his current family might not have known of my existence. Still, I wondered how he aged, and what was his personality was like. I did not know if he was still alive.
When I got married, I had a "Wasson" household for the first time. My mother had resumed her maiden name, and I did not know anyone from my father's side of the family.
When we were working on wedding invitations. I was confident that I found my father's address during a White Pages search. I located an article about him participating in Senior Olympics, so I was thankful not to find him in the obituaries. Through my research, I discovered that he had a wife, and they shared the exact same age difference as Sarah and me. However, I did not attempt to contact him at that time.
A few years later, hoping to have children, I decided to reach out with my mother's blessing. I wrote my father asking him about his family medical history. A week later, I got a friend request from a young woman whose last name was "Wasson". It was my then 17-year-old sister contacting me to let me know that our dad was ecstatic to receive my letter.
My father had remarried in 1973 and had four more children. Along with the two older sisters, I discovered that I had two younger sisters and two younger brothers. An only child until I was in my 40s, I ended up being one of seven children. Over the years I have met several relatives, so now I know many people from my father's side. I am happy to say they are all wonderful people, and they have welcomed me with open arms. All the siblings had known of my existence.
I have had the opportunity to officiate my youngest brother's wedding and assist in my youngest sister's wedding. I am thankful that I not only gained my father, but also an extended family.
In 2018, my father passed away at the age of 84. I was able to be with him when he died. He and his wife, Linda, would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this month.
Not everyone has an ideal home situation. That does not mean that we should ignore God's design for the family. God has created men and women in his image, and he has given clear instructions for husbands, wives, and children within the home. See Ephesians 5:22-6:4.
When we put our faith in Jesus, the Father gives us brothers and sisters in Christ. I am thankful that I was surrounded by godly men in the church where I grew up. We must be careful to choose the right role models. If you are lonely, join a Bible believing church and become part of God's family.
I am thankful that I was able to celebrate several Father's Day holidays with my dad. Better late than never.
