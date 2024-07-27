Father's Day came late

Father's Day used to be an irrelevant holiday for me. I grew up without knowing much about my father. My parents separated before I was born. I did not know details until I was 17 years old, but I was always told that my father loved me and would have been part of my life if things were different. I was also aware I had two older sisters from his first marriage but assumed I would never meet them.

My grandfather was my father figure. He understood fatherlessness since his own father died in his 20s from a railroad accident. At one point in his life, my grandfather and his brother lived in an orphanage. Grandpa tried to make up for what he thought I was missing. I believe in the importance of both a father and a mother in the home, and fortunately, I had the next best thing -- a loving mother and grandparents who helped with my upbringing.

I thought about finding my father, but I heard several stories from friends whose fathers rejected their attempts at reconciliation. I decided there was no need to stir up resentment in myself or create an awkward situation for him. For all I knew, his current family might not have known of my existence. Still, I wondered how he aged, and what was his personality was like. I did not know if he was still alive.

When I got married, I had a "Wasson" household for the first time. My mother had resumed her maiden name, and I did not know anyone from my father's side of the family.

When we were working on wedding invitations. I was confident that I found my father's address during a White Pages search. I located an article about him participating in Senior Olympics, so I was thankful not to find him in the obituaries. Through my research, I discovered that he had a wife, and they shared the exact same age difference as Sarah and me. However, I did not attempt to contact him at that time.

A few years later, hoping to have children, I decided to reach out with my mother's blessing. I wrote my father asking him about his family medical history. A week later, I got a friend request from a young woman whose last name was "Wasson". It was my then 17-year-old sister contacting me to let me know that our dad was ecstatic to receive my letter.