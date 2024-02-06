Experiencing change

My son traveled to Afghanistan this year to work on a job there. I balked at the idea of his going to labor in such a dangerous place. I had no choice except to accept his decision and text him often, now, offering encouragement. The change was eye-opening to Ben, but also for me and his dad -- not to mention his wife, family and friends. Ben will gain the newness of a different experience whether it be good or bad. I learned, too, from this chapter, as I am now missing his presence in the United States.

My granddaughter joined the Navy this year and the summer has been filled with attending her various graduations from boot camp and a service school. Being a part of the activities and a part of her life brought happiness and pride. However, after her last graduation, when she finally was able to report to her first duty station, we all felt sad because this change is for a number of years when people can only see her during her leaves and if we visit her. Although this change was a wonderful detour for her, it had its bitter-sweet moments, too, for both her and us.

Other events took place, also this year that made me ponder. A first communion celebration was held in a far-away state. This was a happy change for Amy, the candidate, but a realization, for me that another one of my family was growing and maturing. My comfort zone was being threatened. Our daughter remarried as well. This change was a lovely one for her and she seems very happy. For me, it's an easy transition but her children face a difference in their lives. Emotionally, they perhaps haven't noticed, but another person has now assumed an important presence in her life.

Change is a good thing for everyone if you recognize the evidence, or you are willing to be patient until it shows its face, later on. Christian author, Joan Chittister, says in her book "Two dogs and a Parrot," "Change is not the enemy, change is the opportunity to live again, to live without having to bear the burdens of disapproval we may have left behind."