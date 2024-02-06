Experiencing change

Everyone has dealt with the reality of change. In fact life is a series of changes. Change happens on a daily, no, an hourly, or moment-by-moment basis. Change can wear many faces, contain numerous personalities and cause many emotions to surface.
I became interested and mesmerized by this thing called change during a summer that was so filled with different happenings, requirements and expectations, I was overwhelmed. I wondered if I would make it through. But I did and here I am, still breathing, walking, talking and hopefully surviving quite nicely. Life was moving along, one day after another filled with jobs to do, miles to travel and decisions to be made. But everything that was supposed to happen -- happened, and turned out much better than I had anticipated. All the changes, both good and bad, carried ramifications, depending on whom they were affecting.
Life is more interesting than any soap opera, series of shows on television, in movies or within the pages of a well-worn book. If you stop and take notice, every second is filled with action and excitement -- drama of some kind. There are births, deaths, things in nature of which you've never noticed. My pets, for instance, bring a mountain of joy, love and interest to my life. They follow me around and lick me with the taste of love. My dog, Penelope, and cat, Mila, are filled with instant capers to add fun and tenderness to my day. But then, this too can change because pets do not share the lifespan that most humans do. When pets die, you often give up on owning one, because you dare not experience the change of losing another you love. I hope you never refuse to take the risk, again, of losing something you love and miss the joy of cherishing another.
My son traveled to Afghanistan this year to work on a job there. I balked at the idea of his going to labor in such a dangerous place. I had no choice except to accept his decision and text him often, now, offering encouragement. The change was eye-opening to Ben, but also for me and his dad -- not to mention his wife, family and friends. Ben will gain the newness of a different experience whether it be good or bad. I learned, too, from this chapter, as I am now missing his presence in the United States.
My granddaughter joined the Navy this year and the summer has been filled with attending her various graduations from boot camp and a service school. Being a part of the activities and a part of her life brought happiness and pride. However, after her last graduation, when she finally was able to report to her first duty station, we all felt sad because this change is for a number of years when people can only see her during her leaves and if we visit her. Although this change was a wonderful detour for her, it had its bitter-sweet moments, too, for both her and us.
Other events took place, also this year that made me ponder. A first communion celebration was held in a far-away state. This was a happy change for Amy, the candidate, but a realization, for me that another one of my family was growing and maturing. My comfort zone was being threatened. Our daughter remarried as well. This change was a lovely one for her and she seems very happy. For me, it's an easy transition but her children face a difference in their lives. Emotionally, they perhaps haven't noticed, but another person has now assumed an important presence in her life.
Change is a good thing for everyone if you recognize the evidence, or you are willing to be patient until it shows its face, later on. Christian author, Joan Chittister, says in her book "Two dogs and a Parrot," "Change is not the enemy, change is the opportunity to live again, to live without having to bear the burdens of disapproval we may have left behind."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.