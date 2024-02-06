Everyone's music

I grew up in the Sandhills of Nebraska, which is ranching country. Dad raised Hereford cattle, and I find it interesting that Marge's dad raised Angus. So both of us grew up around cattle and horses. I never was much on dancing and music. I remember getting some station on the radio from down in Oklahoma, but it was kind of rock and roll. I'm not even sure that is a good description. It was loud and noisy and I couldn't understand the words. Most of the time we listened to the radio station from Ogallala, Nebraska. We listened to the weather and news and Swap Shop.

When I met Marge and started to date her and since she liked to dance, I went dancing. One of her favorite places was an old dance hall in Ashby, Nebraska. So we'd go there and listen to the music and dance, or I'd give it a good try. I remember one of the bands that used to play there was Art Daley and the "Something." Not sure of the rest of his band's name. He played country western pretty much all the time. So if Marge liked it, I liked it.

Once we got married, Marge introduced me to all kinds of music. One of her favorites was Elvis Presley. She loved to listen to him. He was OK, but not one of my favorites. So we bought different records and listened to the radio and worked on what music we liked the best. It was an interesting journey. A friend of mine and a guy I worked for liked Jeanne Pruett and her song "Satin Sheets." Funny how one song and one singer just seems to speak to our heart.

It was about this time that we left Nebraska and ended up in Oklahoma, where I attended a religious college to study for the ministry. We listened to all kinds of music, but really none stood out except one song of Charles Wesley. Somehow that song touched my heart and soul and spoke to me. But we kept listening and listening and other music came along. But we never totally left our country heritage.

It was about this time that Charlie Pride came along and also Kenny Rogers. Dolly Parton was not only a singer but a looker. Probably one of my favorite groups back then was the Supremes. Man those gals could sing. But there weren't any groups that stood out enough for us to go out and buy the recording. So we kept listening to the radio.

We've gone several times to big events and listened to some really good singers. Probably my all-time favorite was going to a concert at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau and listening to Don Williams. He had such a soft easy way of singing that seemed just perfect. Every now and then, someone posts one of his songs on Facebook, and I have to listen.