Enduring love is the true backup to memories

By Mia Pohlman

The storage on my phone has been full for a while and I've been ignoring it, trying to cram every last screenshot, email and text message onto it as is humanly possible.

Thus, while my family and I were recently on vacation in the mountains, I thought I could outsmart my phone's storage space by taking all of my photos using Snapchat and saving them to the app's "my memories" feature, intending to screenshot them once I got home. VoilÃ¡ -- I would have pictures without needing to delete anything.

That decision was a mistake. Somehow, somewhere, driving from Wyoming to Nebraska on the way home, my phone deleted all of the pictures and videos from my Snapchat memories that I'd taken since last July.

Thankfully, I had most of them backed up, but gone were all the photos from vacation: the pictures of the Teton mountains, my mom hiking to a waterfall and the quirky Yellowstone bus I'd fully intended to frame.

The lone survivor from our trip? A selfie of my sister and me buckled in the backseat of our car on day two of the drive home, sporting unwashed traveling hair.

Yikes!

It was a good reminder to me: nothing and no one is mine.