Dr. Wilson Brown Goes to Jefferson City

Dr. Wilson Brown's prominence as doctor and community-minded citizen took him to the halls of the Missouri capital as the representative from Scott County in 1838-1839. Later, Gov. Austin King appointed him as state auditor Jan. 5, 1849.

It was a difficult time in Jefferson City in 1849 as cholera had landed on the Missouri River levee aboard a steamship. Thereafter, the Springfield Advertizer on April 21 noted, "Two Negroes belonging to Dr. Wilson Brown died of cholera last week in Jefferson City." Dr. Brown was also affected as the local Western Eagle newspaper reported June 22, 1849, "Dr. Brown, state auditor brought his family home to Cape Girardeau for the summer. He is still feeling feeble from the cholera."

During this time, Dr. Brown stayed active in the local affairs of Cape Girardeau. Through his belief in education, he sat on the establishing Washington Female Seminary (1849) Board of Trustees. It was a credible educational institution until the Civil War, when public education became more prevalent.

A flourishing Masonic Lodge in Cape Girardeau, St. Mark's No. 93 was chartered in 1847, making it one of the oldest in the state. Members included Dr. Wilson, who in 1854 served as the Grand Master in Missouri.

By 1851, a major topic of conversation revolved around better roads for the county. Dr. Brown was one of the major benefactors for the Cape Girardeau Plank Road, built from Cape Girardeau to Jackson, Marble Hill and Mine LaMotte. (During the Civil War, it was extensively used by the Union Army and much later became U.S. 61.)